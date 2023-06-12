The Athletic cuts nearly 4% of its newsroom

The Athletic, the sports news outlet owned by The New York Times, laid off nearly 4% of its newsroom on Monday.

David Perpich, the publisher of The Athletic, and Steven Ginsberg, its executive editor, announced “a significant reorganization” of the newsroom in a note to the staff. They said the publication was shifting away from having one beat reporter per sports team to broader coverage “telling the most compelling stories for fans across the teams in a given league, drawing on both local and national reporting expertise.”

Nearly 20 people will be laid off as part of the reorganization, while more than 20 reporters will be moved to new assignments, they said.