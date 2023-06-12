Broad Institute researchers and technicians organizing a union

Lack of transparency is a problem, too, organizers contend, pointing to the sudden departure of around a dozen employees from the Center for the Development of Therapeutics in the spring of 2022. The layoffs were attributed to restructuring but few details were provided, union organizers said, and rumors swirled. The remaining employees in that department were faced with an overwhelming amount of work as new projects were developed, they said, and some quit as a result.

Salary inequities are an issue at the institute, where research associates can start out making less than $50,000 a year and pay levels aren’t standardized among similar jobs in different labs, according to employees organizing the union. Management training is also lacking, they said, and workplace grievances aren’t properly addressed.

Researchers and technicians at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard are seeking to form a union, employees at the renowned Cambridge biomedical research center announced Monday — noting that it could be the first such effort among professional biotech workers in the country.

“We certainly were not given access to the full story, and that’s something we see quite often here,” said Quinton Celuzza, a laboratory operations coordinator for the Genetic Perturbation Platform who is helping lead the union effort.

The Broad said it held an all-hands meeting the day of the workforce reduction to “communicate how developments in the external funding landscape prompted these changes,” and noted that the ratio of employees to expected research work hasn’t changed.

“Broad is committed to being an open and inclusive workplace where everyone, regardless of seniority, can do and support great science in a respectful, productive environment,” the nonprofit institute said in a statement. “We strive for transparency and open communication, and our efforts to continue building on our culture of innovation, inclusion, and collaboration are a continuous focus. We’ve made specific efforts to empower people at all levels and parts of the organization to speak up about concerns. Just last week, for example, members of our leadership team held an ‘ask me anything’ open meeting to address whatever was on Broadies’ minds.”

The minimum salary for research associates was raised more than 10 percent last month, and minimums are close to or above other academic institutions in the region, a spokeswoman said.

The Broad employs about 2,000 people, with about 3,500 more at partner institutions who are part of its collaborative research community. The institute is best known for its genomics research but pivoted to processing COVID-19 tests when the pandemic struck, at one point handling more than one in every 20 tests nationwide for colleges, homeless shelters, free public testing sites, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The research associates and technicians, who are working with the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, generate much of the data that powers the Broad’s research, said Quinton Celuzza, a laboratory operations coordinator for the Genetic Perturbation Platform who is helping lead the union effort: “At the same time, we have almost no say in anything, and we are completely at the whims of the institute.”

“We are doing this as an act of support and solidarity with our institution,” he said. “We want to make the Broad a better place.”

