Ironwood gets FDA approval for IBS treatment for children

Boston-based Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ blockbuster drug for gastrointestinal problems was cleared Monday to treat functional constipation in patients 6 to 17 years of age, making it the first approved medicine for the disorder in pediatric patients. Linzess, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2012 to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults, generated more than $1 billion in US net sales in each of the last two full years, according to a company spokesman. “Today, Ironwood has broken new ground again in the history of Linzess,” said company chief executive Tom McCourt. “This approval is a momentous step forward in progressing our mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients and in ushering in a new era of growth for our company.” Functional constipation is a chronic condition in which a person has hard, infrequent bowel movements. The condition affects an estimated 6 million children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 17. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

FOOD DELIVERY

Advertisement

New York City will implement a minimum pay rate for food delivery workers on apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash — marking a first for the United States, officials said this week. The new rule could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. New York’s more than 60,000 delivery workers currently make an average of $7.09 an hour, according to the city. But on July 12, an increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour will take effect — and that minimum wage is set to rise to $19.96 by April 2025, the city said. For years following, the minimum pay rate will be adjusted annually for inflation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Ryan steps down as publisher and CEO of Washington Post

Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, told employees Monday that he was stepping down, ending his nearly decade-long run as the newspaper’s top business executive. He was appointed by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Post. In a note to staff, Ryan said that his next job would be leading the Center on Public Civility, a new project by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute that is backed by Bezos. “Today, the decline in civility has become a toxic and corrosive force that threatens our social interactions and weakens the underpinnings of our democracy,” Ryan, 68, wrote in the memo. “I feel a strong sense of urgency about this issue.” Patty Stonesifer, the former CEO of Martha’s Table, a provider of food and clothing for low-income people, will be the Post’s interim CEO, Bezos said. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

MEDIA

Layoffs at The Athletic

The Athletic, the sports news outlet owned by The New York Times, laid off nearly 4 percent of its newsroom on Monday. David Perpich, the publisher of The Athletic, and Steven Ginsberg, its executive editor, announced “a significant reorganization” of the newsroom in a note to the staff. They said the publication was shifting away from having one beat reporter per sports team to broader coverage “telling the most compelling stories for fans across the teams in a given league, drawing on both local and national reporting expertise.” Nearly 20 people will be laid off as part of the reorganization, while more than 20 reporters will be moved to new assignments, they said. The Times bought The Athletic in January 2022 for $550 million. The Athletic, which had more than 1 million subscribers at the time, had operating losses of about $55 million in 2021. The Athletic has continued to lose money after the Times Co. bought it, though revenue has increased. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

MEDIA

Fox News has demanded that Tucker Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, escalating the dispute between the network and its former star host over how — and if — he can continue to speak publicly now that his prime-time show is off the air. In a letter sent to Carlson from Fox lawyers, the network accused him of violating the terms of his contract, which runs until early 2025 and limits his ability to appear in media other than Fox. Since Carlson was ousted by Fox News, he has begun producing a bare-bones version of his Fox program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and posting it directly to Twitter. — NEW YORK TIMES

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis to buy Chinook

Novartis agreed to buy Chinook Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $3.5 billion to add two promising treatments in advanced tests for a rare kidney disease. The Swiss drug company will pay $40 a share in cash for Seattle-based Chinook, 67 percent more than Friday’s close, it said in a statement. Another $4 a share could be paid later if the medicines achieve certain regulatory milestones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Power cuts ease for manufacturers in Vietnam

Severe power shortages in northern Vietnam are beginning to ease, allowing manufacturers to extend operating hours after blackouts curtailed production. Thousands of factories in the region, which houses plants owned by Samsung and suppliers to iPhone-maker Apple, have gone without sufficient power since nationwide outages began last month. Manufacturers in Bac Giang can now operate from midnight until 5 p.m. daily, said Dao Xuan Cuong, chairman of the management board of the province’s industrial zones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Former Samsung executive charged with stealing trade secrets

South Korean prosecutors have arrested and indicted a former executive of Samsung Electronics suspected of stealing trade secrets while attempting to establish a copycat computer chip plant in China. The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said Monday that the unnamed 65-year-old unlawfully obtained Samsung’s factory blueprints and clean-room designs from 2018 and 2019 while trying, unsuccessfully, to replicate a chip factory in the Chinese city of Xi’an, near where Samsung operates a plant. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novo Nordisk to expand facilities in Denmark

Novo Nordisk is spending $2.29 billion to expand production facilities in Denmark as the obesity drug manufacturer looks to ensure capacity for its future portfolio. The investment in Hillerød, Denmark, is planned to create additional production for its pipeline drugs to fight serious chronic diseases, Novo said in a statement Monday. The expansion is unrelated to semaglutide, the active ingredient in its obesity and diabetes medicines Wegovy and Ozempic, Novo said. Novo’s market valuation has rocketed up — now second in Europe only to luxury giant LVMH — on the promise of therapies that induce weight loss, creating clamor around the world, along with struggles to keep up with demand. Drugs under development in the company’s portfolio include medicines aimed at treating heart and sickle-cell disease. — BLOOMBERG NEWS