Ironwood’s blockbuster GI drug approved for children and teens

Boston-based Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ blockbuster drug for gastrointestinal problems was cleared Monday to treat functional constipation in patients 6 to 17 years of age, making it the first approved medicine for the disorder in pediatric patients.

Linzess, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2012 to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults, generated more than $1 billion in US net sales in each of the last two full years, according to a company spokesman.