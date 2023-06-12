Acid poured down the slide of Longmeadow playground; two children burned, officials say

Around the same time, firefighters were dispatched to a residence for a report of two children with burn-like injuries who had recently left the park, officials said.

At 9:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to Bliss Park Playground for reports of a “suspicious substance on the playground equipment,” according to a statement from the Longmeadow Fire Department. Responders later identified the substance as muriatic acid, the statement said.

Two children were burned Sunday after an acidic chemical was stolen from a pool storage area and poured down three slides at a Longmeadow playground, officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a person had broken into the pump room in the basement of the pool building, where chemicals are stored, authorities said.

“Two fences had been climbed and a cover to a ventilation shaft was torn off,” the statement said. “The perpetrators entered the room through the ventilation shaft.”

Evidence was gathered at the scene and sent to a crime lab for forensic analysis and fingerprinting, officials said.

“The pool chemicals had been stored properly in a secured area,” the statement said. “A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space.”

The Town of Longmeadow has employed a specialty contractor to clean the play area, officials said. The playground remains closed “out of an abundance of caution until we determine the next step,” authorities said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, solutions of muriatic acid, or hydrogen chloride, can cause “severe chemical burns.” Children are especially vulnerable due to their larger surface area to body weight ratio, the agency said.

The state Department of Fire Services Hazmat division, State Police Crime Lab team, Hampden County district attorney’s office, and the state Department of Environmental Protection have all assisted with the investigation, officials said.

Authorities said that they suspect the perpetrator also sustained burns to their hands, arms, and clothing from handling the acid. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area of the park Saturday night, or knows of someone with new burns, is asked to contact Longmeadow police at 413-565-4199.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.