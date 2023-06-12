Bear sighting in Arlington delays start of the school day

“There was a bear sighted in Arlington this morning in the neighborhood of a few APS schools,” Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth C. Homan said. “No one was harmed. In the interest of student safety and because we have many students who walk to school, we delayed opening until we could deploy additional resources to the area.”

School was delayed an hour in Arlington on Monday when a black bear was spotted in a local neighborhood, officials said.

A black bear was seen moving through Newton on Sunday morning, officials said.

She said wildlife specialists had arrived in Arlington and were collaborating with officials on next steps.

The news comes after a black bear was seen moving through Newton on Sunday morning. The bear was seen in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Spring Park, according to a police advisory. A video posted with the advisory shows the bear running through a yard.

“Our officers are watching its location,” police said Sunday. “The Environmental Police have been notified. Please do not approach any wildlife and keep a safe distance.”

It wasn’t clear if the bear seen in Newton was the same one spotted in Arlington.

The animal was last reported in the area of Paul Revere Road and Park Avenue in Arlington after earlier being spotted in the Scituate Street area, police said.

“Please use caution & report any sightings immediately,” police posted on Twitter.

There have been a recent string of black bear sightings across populated areas, with many attributed to a single black bear that has been nicknamed “Buster.” Additional sightings have been reported in New Bedford, Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, Freetown, Dartmouth, and Plymouth.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

