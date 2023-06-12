Bear spotted on crowded beach in Destin, Fla.

A bear was spotted Sunday on a beach packed with swimmers and sunbathers in Destin, Fla., after the animal was seen swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.
The bear came ashore on a crowded beach near Jade East condominiums, “looking a bit exhausted and scared,” said Michele Nicholson, spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in an e-mail.
The area has a sizable black bear population, Nicholson said., “due to a massive amount of undeveloped land owned by the US Air Force, specifically Eglin Air Force Base.”
Officials at the base said they had no information on the bear. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.
A bear was spotted splashing through the Gulf of Mexico before running up the shore in Destin, Florida. “We had been watching him several minutes come in from out pretty far,“ beachgoer Chris Barron told CNN. “Most people didn’t realize it was a bear.” https://t.co/OpptzKOwmo pic.twitter.com/vBxlcn0qgW— CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2023
In Massachusetts, there was a bear sighting in Arlington on Monday, which delayed schools in the town for an hour. The same bear was later seen on a farm in Lexington.
The latest reports follow a string of bear sightings in New Bedford, Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, Freetown, Dartmouth, and Plymouth. Many are attributed to a single black bear, who has been nicknamed “Buster.”
