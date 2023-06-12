Bear spotted on crowded beach in Destin, Fla.

A bear was spotted Sunday on a beach packed with swimmers and sunbathers in Destin, Fla., after the animal was seen swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

The bear came ashore on a crowded beach near Jade East condominiums, “looking a bit exhausted and scared,” said Michele Nicholson, spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in an e-mail.

The area has a sizable black bear population, Nicholson said., “due to a massive amount of undeveloped land owned by the US Air Force, specifically Eglin Air Force Base.”