Boston Police officer shot Friday night released from hospital; suspect held without bail

Meanwhile his alleged assailant, 23-year-old John Lazare of Brockton, was arraigned Monday on a slew of charges including assault and battery with a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson, confirmed the injured officer, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, was released from Boston Medical Center late Sunday.

The Boston police officer shot Friday night was released from the hospital Sunday night, officials said Monday as more than 50 of his fellow officers packed an arraignment for the suspect in Roxbury Municipal Court.

He stood out of sight in a courtroom hallway while details of the allegations were read aloud by a prosecutor. Lazare was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing June 23. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

The officer was shot twice about 9:18 p.m. Friday on Cedric Street in Roxbury, police have said.

According to a police report, the officer, who is assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury, was patrolling Cedric Street Friday because a pizza delivery driver had been robbed at gunpoint there two nights earlier.

The officer saw a man who matched a description of the suspect pointing a gun at a man who was delivering food, the report said. When the officer approached, Lazare allegedly fired several rounds, striking the officer twice, the report said.

The officer called out a report of shots fired over his radio, drawing more officers to the scene as Lazare ran into a nearby building at 44 Cedric St., the report said. He was then seen on a neighboring rooftop, where he jumped and landed in an alleyway, where he was surrounded by Boston police and State Police troopers, the report said.

Lazare injured his leg in the jump and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the report said.

Police said Lazare denied having a gun when police asked him to show he had a license to carry a firearm, the report said.

“What are you talking about?” Lazare allegedly asked. “I never had no gun.”

Police found a 9 mm handgun stolen from Vermont and a shell casing near the entrance to the building Lazare had run into, the report said. A live round was found on the second-floor staircase and another 9 mm shell casing was found inside his jacket pocket, according to the report.

Two other officers were injured, but not by gunfire, officials said. They were treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.

Lazare also faces arrest warrants from district courts in Salem and Quincy. In January 2020, a judge in Salem issued a warrant after Lazare skipped a hearing to determine whether he had violated his probation in a criminal case involving charges of receiving stolen property and motor vehicle infractions, court records show.

In Quincy, a judge issued a warrant for Lazare last June after he didn’t show up to his arraignment on charges of larceny and identity fraud, according to court records.

