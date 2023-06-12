Bourne police seeking ‘suspicious driver’ who approached student at bus stop

Bourne police are searching for a “suspicious driver” who approached a student after school Friday afternoon at a bus stop and offered a ride, officials said Monday.

The student did not get into the car, a maroon 2020 to 2023 Nissan Sentra driven by an older man with gray hair wearing a plaid shirt, Bourne police said in a statement.

Bourne police are investigating, the statement said, and there will be an increased presence of officers along all bus routes for the remainder of the school year.