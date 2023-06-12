Bourne police seeking ‘suspicious driver’ who approached student at bus stop

Bourne police are searching for a “suspicious driver” who approached a student after school Friday afternoon at a bus stop and offered a ride, officials said Monday.
The student did not get into the car, a maroon 2020 to 2023 Nissan Sentra driven by an older man with gray hair wearing a plaid shirt, Bourne police said in a statement.
Bourne police are investigating, the statement said, and there will be an increased presence of officers along all bus routes for the remainder of the school year.
On Friday around 3:35 p.m., a bus dropped the student off near Brady Road and Clapp Lane, the statement said. Shortly after, the student was approached by the Sentra, but declined the offer of a ride, the statement said.
Bourne police have no other information on the incident that indicates criminal intent, but the department is attempting to identify the driver, the statement said. Anyone with information about this incident or who notices any suspicious activity along the bus routes are asked to call Bourne police at 508-759-4420.
