Charlestown rape suspect Matthew Nilo expected to post bail, lawyer says

Doolin ordered Nilo, 35, to surrender his passport, have no contact with any alleged victims or witnesses, and stay 1,000 feet from Terminal Street in Charlestown, where authorities say the brutal attacks occurred. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 13.

Joseph P. Cataldo, Nilo’s lawyer, told Judge Michael Doolin in Suffolk Superior Court during a brief hearing Monday that his client was prepared to post bail. It had been set last week at $500,000 cash or $5 million surety, according to legal filings.

Matthew James Nilo, the New Jersey lawyer charged with sexually assaulting four women in 2007 and 2008 in Charlestown, waived his appearance at a bail hearing Monday as his attorney told the court he “will be posting” the high bail set at his arraignment last week.

Nilo pleaded not guilty last week in the same courthouse to three rapes and a fourth attempted rape, as his fiancée watched expressionless and clutched rosary beads.

The pattern was chillingly similar in each attack, prosecutors allege. The assailant lured women into his car in downtown Boston, authorities say, and then drove them to the peninsula in Charlestown. There, he threatened them with weapons and raped them.

Following last week’s arraignment, Cataldo questioned the constitutionality of the DNA analysis that allegedly tied his client to the crimes, perhaps signaling a strategy for the defense.

In the courtroom during the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Feigenbaum laid out detailed accounts of the Charlestown assaults.

Two of the victims, Feigenbaum said, had been out at Boston bars when Nilo found them on separate nights in 2007. One of the women was looking for her car and Nilo offered to help, she said. The other, after leaving a high school reunion, mistook Nilo for a taxi driver. A third woman was panhandling in August 2008 when Nilo offered to give her money if she got in his car, Feigenbaum said.

Nilo allegedly drove all three women to Terminal Street, a short roadway surrounded by shipyards and parking lots, where Feigenbaum said he raped them.

Nilo allegedly attacked a fourth woman, who was jogging near Terminal Street and managed to escape after poking Nilo’s eyes, the prosecutor said.

Boston police investigated the four attacks when they occurred and determined they’d been committed by the same man, prosecutors said. But despite DNA evidence from sexual assault evidence collection kits, they were unable to identify a suspect. The cases went cold for nearly 15 years.

Then, last year, police revisited the unsolved sexual assaults after receiving a $2.5 million federal grant to investigate cold cases that “present the greatest threat to public safety,” Boston police Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans said.

In October, the police asked the FBI to use “investigative genetic genealogy” techniques to help solve the case, according to Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office.

The techniques involve uploading an individual’s DNA profile to commercially available genealogy databases, such as GEDmatch or FamilyTree DNA, that consumers use to locate relatives. But investigators can use the results to find the family members of an unidentified suspect.

After employing that method in the Charlestown rape cases, investigators began surveilling Nilo in the New York area. Eventually, investigators collected DNA from drinking cups and utensils they watched Nilo use at a corporate event, prosecutors said.

When they analyzed the DNA, it matched the samples in the rape kits from the 2007 and 2008 assaults.

But outside the courthouse last week, Cataldo described the investigative techniques as “questionable.”

Specifically, he said it appeared law enforcement had not obtained a search warrant before collecting the DNA samples at the corporate event.

“My educated guess is there are no search warrants,” he said, adding that the lack of a warrant could present a point of vulnerability for prosecutors. “Obtaining DNA and analyzing it without a warrant based on probable cause, I posit that is unconstitutional,” he said.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office declined to comment in response to questions about the corporate event and the DNA collection.

In court last week, Feigenbaum, the prosecutor, described the attacks in harrowing detail.

After reaching Terminal Street with the first victim, on Aug. 18, 2007, Nilo told her “to shut up or he would kill her” and said he had a weapon, before raping her on a grassy area near train tracks, according to prosecutors.

In the second attack, during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving 2007, the woman who had mistaken Nilo for a taxi driver protested after he drove past the address she had given him, Feigenbaum said. When they reached Terminal Street, he flashed a knife as he ordered her out of the car, and then knocked her to the ground and raped her, she said.

The rape victims went to hospitals immediately after the attacks and underwent evidence collection exams, prosecutors said. The fourth woman, the jogger, turned over her clothes to the police, including a glove she had worn while poking the attacker’s eyes on Dec. 23, 2008.

The DNA from the glove was “314 times more likely to belong to Matthew Nilo than any other male in the population,” according to a filing by prosecutors.

The victims described their attacker as a man in his twenties. One described him as having brown hair and light olive skin.

Nilo, a former North End resident, graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 2010. He’s also a graduate of Boston Latin School, according to his LinkedIn profile and public records

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.