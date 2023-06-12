Here’s where you can watch fireworks in Mass. this summer

From graduation celebrations to the Fourth of July, it’s not summer in Massachusetts without fireworks.
But state officials are once again reminding people to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals. All fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private residents, according to the state Department of Fire Services. State law prohibits the possession, use, and sale of fireworks by unlicensed individuals — even if they were purchased in another state.
In the past decade, there have been 979 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts, according to the state fire services department.
But there’s nothing like a dazzling display of colors in the sky. Here’s a list of where you can safely see fireworks across the state this summer.
June
- East Bridgewater, June 14 — 9 p.m., baseball field behind Town Hall, 143 Plymouth St.
- South Deerfield, June 17 — dusk, open field at Tree House Brewing Company, 1 Community Place
- Mashpee, June 23 — 8:45 p.m., Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Road
- Worcester, June 23 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Chicopee, June 24 — 9:30 p.m., Szot Park parking lot, Front Street
- Easthampton, June 24 — 9 p.m., Park Hill Orchard, 95 Park Hill Road
- Gardner, June 24 — 9:15 p.m., Kendall Pond Road W
- Monson, June 24 — 9:15 p.m., Quarry Hill School, 43 Margaret St.
- Pittsfield, June 24 — 9:30 p.m., Pittsfield Crematory, 105 Wahconah St.
- Ware, June 24 — 9:45 p.m., 77 Church St.
- Sutton, June 26 — 9:15 p.m., 268 Boston Road
- Dracut, June 29 — 9 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 80 Broadway Road
- Everett, June 30 — dusk, Glendale Park, 100 Elm St.
- Framingham, June 30 — 9:30 p.m., two mini barges on Farm Road, 100 Dudley Road
- Ipswich, June 30 — 9 p.m., Turner Hill Golf Club, 251 Topsfield Rd.
July
- Agawam, July 1 — 9:30 p.m., Six Flags, 1623 Main St.
- Amherst, July 1 — 9:30 p.m., behind McGuirk Stadium, Stadium Drive
- Braintree, July 1 — 10 p.m., Braintree High School, 128 Town St.
- Franklin, July 1 — 10 p.m., Franklin High School, 218 Oak St.
- Greenfield, July 1 — 9:35 p.m., Poet’s Seat Tower, Mountain Road
- Marion, July 1 — 9:15 p.m., barge off Silver Shell Beach, Front Street
- Middleborough, July 1 — 10 p.m., Pierce Playground, Jackson Street
- Oakham, July 1 — 9:30 p.m., barge on Lake Dean, 203 Bechan Road
- Orleans, July 1 — 9 p.m., barge off Rock Harbor Beach
- Pepperell, July 1 — 9:30 p.m., Nissitissit Middle School, 33 Chase Ave.
- Sandwich, July 1 — 10 p.m., baseball field, Morse Road
- South Hadley, July 1 — 9 p.m., field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School, 100 Mosier St.
- Waltham, July 1 — 9 p.m., barge in Charles River, 211 Moody St.
- Wilmington, July 1 — 9 p.m., Wilmington High School, 159 Church St.
- Agawam, July 2 — 9:30 p.m., Six Flags, 1623 Main St.
- Canton, July 2 — 9:15 p.m., Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Road
- Chatham, July 2 — dusk, Veterans Field, 702 Main St.
- Greenfield, July 2 — 9 p.m., 89 Wisdom Way
- Haverhill, July 2 — 9:15 p.m., Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.
- Mashpee, July 2 — 9 p.m., golf course, 20 Red Brook Road
- Milford, July 2 — 10 p.m., Clark Island
- Wilmington, July 2 — 9:30 p.m., Wilmington High School, 159 Church St.
- Agawam, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., Six Flags, 1623 Main St.
- Andover, July 3 — 9:20 p.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
- East Longmeadow, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St.
- Fitchburg, July 3 — 10 p.m., quarry at Rollstone Hill, Pratt Road
- Freetown, July 3 — 9 p.m., Assonet Burial Grounds
- Gloucester, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Ave.
- Lynn, July 3 — 9 p.m., barge near Red Rock Park, 76 Marine Blvd.
- Rutland, July 3 — 9:20 p.m., behind Department of Public Works garage, 17 Pommogussett Road
- Sharon, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., barge on Lake Massapoag, 196 Pond St.
- Tewksbury, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., Livingston Street Park, 424 Livingston St.
- Walpole, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., Joe Morgan Memorial Field, 220 School St.
- Weymouth, July 3 — 9:30 p.m., barge of Wessagusset Beach, Wessagusset Road
- Agawam, July 4 — 9:30 p.m., Six Flags, 1623 Main St.
- Bridgewater, July 4 — 9:30 p.m., Legion Field, 200 South St.
- Edgartown, July 4 — 9 p.m., barge off beach, North Water Street
- Lowell, July 4 — 9 p.m., pedestrian walkway, Aiken Street
- Marblehead, July 4 — 9:15 p.m., barge in Marblehead Harbor, Commercial Street Wharf
- Mashpee, July 4 — 9:15 p.m., Willowbend Country Club, 130 Willowbend Drive
- New Bedford, July 4 — 9 p.m., 7 Fish Island Road
- Pittsfield, July 4 — 9:30 p.m., Pittsfield Crematory, 105 Wahconah St
- Plymouth, July 4 — 9:30 p.m., three mini barges in Plymouth Harbor
- Provincetown, July 4 — 9 p.m., MacMillan Pier, 24 MacMillan Wharf
- Salem, July 4 — 9 p.m., Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St.
- Wakefield, July 4 — 9:30 p.m., end of Beacon Street
- Winthrop, July 4 — 9 p.m., Coughlin Park, 30 Bay View Ave.
- Worcester, July 4 and 7— post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Nahant, July 8 — 9 p.m., Bailey’s Point Park, Bass Point Road
- Uxbridge, July 8 — 9 p.m., 62 Capron St.
- Whitinsville, July 15 — 9 p.m., Lasell Field, 171 Linwood Ave.
- Worcester, July 28 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
August
- Pittsfield, Aug. 5 — 9:30 p.m., Pittsfield Crematory, 105 Wahconah St.
- Worcester, Aug. 11 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Bellingham, Aug. 12 — 9 p.m., 60 Blackstone St.
- Worcester, Aug. 18 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Taunton, Aug. 25 — 8:10 p.m., Hopewell Park, 15 Hamilton St.
September
- Lawrence, Sept. 1 — 1 and 6 p.m., Three Saints Feast, 20 Common St.
- Worcester, Sept. 1 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Lawrence, Sept. 2 — 7 p.m., Three Saints Feast, 20 Common St.
- Lawrence, Sept. 3 — 9 p.m., Three Saints Feast, 20 Common St.
- Worcester, Sept. 15 — post-game, Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
- Billerica, Sept. 23 — 8 p.m., Marshall Middle School, 15 Floyd St.
