Here’s where you can watch fireworks in Mass. this summer

From graduation celebrations to the Fourth of July, it’s not summer in Massachusetts without fireworks.

But state officials are once again reminding people to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals. All fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private residents, according to the state Department of Fire Services. State law prohibits the possession, use, and sale of fireworks by unlicensed individuals — even if they were purchased in another state.

In the past decade, there have been 979 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts, according to the state fire services department.