Former Patriot Julian Edelman talks about his 2020 arrest for sliding on hood of car in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Edelman said he and former teammate Danny Amendola had been hanging at a Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills when a public safety issue kept the gridiron stars stuck in the establishment for an extended period.

“You guys remember I got arrested for hood sliding on a car?” Edelman told the “No Chill” podcast. His comments on the program were previously reported by Boston.com .

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman discussed his 2020 arrest for sliding on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills, Cali. during a recent podcast appearance.

“So there was a robbery,” Edelman said. “There was a robbery at some, we were at Frida in Beverly Hills, watching some football. We got eliminated [from postseason play] early that year. And they made us stay in the restaurant.”

And while the two pass catchers were stuck in the eatery, they spotted another Boston sports legend: former Celtics great Paul “The Truth” Pierce.

“So we were there for like three and a half hours, and I see Paul,” Edelman told the program. “And we just started taking down a bunch of tequila.”

While they crushed the liquor, Edelman continued, they also clowned the cops.

“We were talking about Starsky and Hutch, because there were a bunch of cops that weren’t letting anyone out,” he said. “And as soon as they let us out, we were walking by a parking garage and a car rolled up.”

That, Edelman said, is when he did something counterintuitive, post-tequila binge.

“And you know, me being an idiot, I did like a little hood slide on it,” Edelman said. “Didn’t really get a good hood slide. It was a little precipitation in the air and I was wearing jeans,” which caused him to get “stuck.”

“If I would have hood-slid, I think it would have been good,” Edelman said.

Instead like a shanked field goal, it was no good.

“But the guy gets out of the car, waves down a cop,” Edelman said. “Cops come up and [hit] me up, I’m like, ‘yo.’ ... for a hood slide. ... Thanks Paul.”

The Boston Globe reported at the time of the arrest that the vehicle was damaged following the incident.

Edelman was arrested about 9 p.m. local time in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive and cited with misdemeanor vandalism, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police at the time.

He was placed in handcuffs and put into a police cruiser at the scene, but was later released with the citation, police said at the time. Edelman was not taken to the police station for booking, police said.

Earlier in the evening, Edelman appeared in an Instagram photo posted by Pierce, which showed Edelman, Pierce, and and Amendola at the restaurant.

In a statement to the Globe at the time, restaurant spokesman David Thompson said: “Julian Edelman was a guest at Cantina Frida [Saturday] night with some friends. They were polite and friendly.”

