Green Line train derailed at Packards Corner in Boston; no reports of injuries

A Green Line train derailed Monday afternoon in Boston, the MBTA said. No one was hurt.
“At about 1:40 p.m., a westbound Green Line trolley derailed at Packards Corner,” said T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo via email. “There were no injuries. About 30 passengers safely exited the train. Buses are replacing B branch service between Kenmore and Washington Street while T personnel work to re-rail the trolley car. The cause of the derailment is under investigation. The FTA and DPU have been notified.”
Pesaturo said updates would be provided when more information becomes available.
The T also tweeted about the mishap.
Advertisement
“Green Line B Branch Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between Kenmore and Washington Street due to a derailed trolley near Packard’s Corner,” the T tweeted at 2:26 p.m.
Green Line B Branch Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between Kenmore and Washington Street due to a derailed trolley near Packard's Corner.— MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2023
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.