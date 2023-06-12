Green Line train derailed at Packards Corner in Boston; no reports of injuries

A Green Line train derailed Monday afternoon in Boston, the MBTA said. No one was hurt.

“At about 1:40 p.m., a westbound Green Line trolley derailed at Packards Corner,” said T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo via email. “There were no injuries. About 30 passengers safely exited the train. Buses are replacing B branch service between Kenmore and Washington Street while T personnel work to re-rail the trolley car. The cause of the derailment is under investigation. The FTA and DPU have been notified.”

Pesaturo said updates would be provided when more information becomes available.