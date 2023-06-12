| Metro | How popular is your first name?

See baby name trends since 1910.

Use the charts below to look up your first name to see how its popularity has changed over time.

The data are based on Social Security Administration records dating back to 1910 in Massachusetts. Names with fewer than five occurrences in a given year are not included. The Social Security Administration does not combine alternative spellings of the same name (such as Kaitlyn vs. Caitlin), so popular names with many common spellings are under-represented in the rankings. The agency also notes that prior to 1937, many people did not apply for a Social Security card and would not appear in the data.