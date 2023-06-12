If Superman or Tidewater projects fail, more major R.I. development projects could fall apart, Whitehouse says

“If the Superman building deal falls apart because of interest rates and supply chain problems, and if the soccer stadium in Pawtucket also falls apart, then I think that’s going to be tough for both cities,” Whitehouse said Monday morning during the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s annual congressional breakfast. “And I think it signals where other projects might go when the financing and supply chain issues that had made it a viable project, [are] no longer viable.”

WARWICK, R.I. — If the state’s two largest projects fail — the long-vacant Superman building in downtown Providence, and the Tidewater soccer stadium in Pawtucket — then Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said he could foresee more major development projects falling apart.

“We could get into a very unfortunate, toxic cycle of our asset values declining,” added Whitehouse. “I don’t see the banks pulling away as much [as I see] more projects fall apart.”

Both the Industrial National Bank building — known as the Superman building, the state’s tallest building is expected to be redeveloped into 285 apartments and commercial space — and the Tidewater soccer stadium, which is expected to transform Pawtucket’s riverfront, are each expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and financing packages from developers for both projects include state aid.

Each project has faced mounting criticism for the lack of recent progress, and developers for each claim their costs are increasing or have had trouble locking in their pre-development financing.

Owner High Rock Development LLC and the state announced the redevelopment plans more than a year ago for the Superman building, but principal David Sweetser has not yet established a timeline for its estimated $220 million construction project. The property at 111 Westminster St. has long sat empty since Bank of America moved out in 2013.

High Rock officials blame inflation and rising interest rates on the rising cost of the project, but did not officially ask the state for additional funds in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, according to Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. The House did not include any state funds for the project in its proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Laurie White, the president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that she spoke to Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor over the weekend about the Superman building and said he “sounded quite pessimistic” about “how the financing [and] capital stack was going to work.”

On Monday, High Rock spokesman Bill Fischer declined to comment on any estimated cost changes or if the developer plans to request any additional public funds. Fischer also would not answer questions about when construction might begin.

In terms of the Tidewater soccer stadium, the state Commerce Corporation voted earlier this year to bridge a financing gap in the stadium project with about $35 million in tax credits and bonds. But the developer, Brett Johnson, has faced mounting issues in trying to line up his own funding and recently told the Globe he is short about $10 million of the $50 million he needs in upfront private funds.

Developers and city officials in Pawtucket and Providence point to increased construction costs, rising interest rates, the pandemic, tighter market conditions, and the looming prospect of a banking crisis as complicating factors to financing the projects.

Speaking to a ballroom of hundreds of business leaders and elected officials at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, Whitehouse said Rhode Island’s banking institutions “are safe and sound.”

“And I say that living through a pretty awful experience back in the ‘90s,” said Whitehouse, speaking of Rhode Island banking crisis that began in 1991 and plunged the state into chaos. At the time, a third of the state’s population lost access to funds in their bank accounts.

Whitehouse’s comments come as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to pause his campaign of increasing interest rates in order to curb inflation, which is expected to offer some relief to businesses and consumers.

Powell “is going to back off a bit for a while,” said Whitehouse. “And I hope he does because I think there’s a severe amount of damage caused by the rate hikes.”

Congressman Seth Magaziner said the institution of an independent Federal Reserve is important, and sets the United States apart from other struggling economies around the world. He said he did not think the White House or Congress should dictate how the Fed fulfills its congressional mandate, which is to maximize employment, keep prices stable, and moderate long-term interest rates.

“With that being said, inflation is still high. That’s hard for working people, people living on the margins, and seniors on a fixed income,” said Magaziner. “We also all have concerns about the housing market, construction industry, and what the downstream effects will be in this environment.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.