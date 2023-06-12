Jamaica Plain church celebrates LGBTQ+ community days after anti-gay vandalism

“Their community wasn’t just a community of survival, but a community that thrived,” Herrmann said in an interview Sunday night. “I see the queer community as a very, very clear connection, and this is a biblical text that serves as a model for how we behave. To see queerness in it is really inspirational and beautiful to me.”

The First Baptist Church held a morning Pride Worship Service in which Ben Herrmann, the church’s pastor for formation and outreach, delivered a sermon titled “To be queer is to be holy,” about how the earliest Christian communities held together in times of persecution.

A Jamaica Plain church vandalized with anti-gay graffiti last week held services Sunday morning that honored the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, followed by music and dancing outside the church to celebrate Pride Month and resistance to pressure from those motivated by hate.

Herrmann, 28, said he was disappointed by the vandalism but felt encouraged by the neighborhood’s response.

“A lot of people in the community spoke out and were really shocked that this would happen in J.P.,” he said. “J.P. is a really diverse place, and with diversity also comes conflict.”

The graffiti was discovered Thursday morning and included anti-gay slurs and the words, “God does not love you,” sprayed across the base of the steeple area at the church on Centre Street. One message said LGBTQ+ people “should die,” and another read, “Your God is a fraud.”

The Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird said the Pride Worship Service had been scheduled for Sunday long before the vandalism was discovered. Church leaders decided to continue with the service as planned, while also preparing for a larger turnout than a typical Sunday.

“We’ve just experienced a lot of love and support from the community, which has been really lovely and wonderful, and that was true today as well,” Wiest-Laird said in an interview. “There were folks who’ve never been in our congregation before.”

Wiest-Laird estimated between 60 and 70 people attended, including a contingent from Nehar Shalom Community Synagogue.

“Several people from other faith communities reached out, so we know that there were going to be more people,” she said.

After the service, the congregation moved on to its Pride celebration outside, where children and adults danced as a band performed.

Karen Kirchoff, 66, of Roslindale, said she is not a member of the church but has participated in its social justice events, including Sunday’s Pride celebration. She the event was “very bright, very upbeat, and very supportive.”

“It was supportive of LGBTQIA issues, but also across the board with anti-racist work, anti-poverty work, and social justice issues,” she said. “That was all reaffirmed today.”

The Rev. Darrell Hamilton II of First Baptist Church drew cheers as he rallied the crowd.

“Your presence today is a witness that there is always more good than there is evil in the world,” he told the audience, according to video from WCVB-TV. “For the one or two or three people who might have taken time or wasted time to do what they did on our church wall, there is way more of y’all than there is of them.”

Meanwhile, the annual Jamaica Plain Block Party in celebration of Pride swung into action a few blocks away on Perkins Street.

The church has long prided itself on being welcoming to all in the LGBTQ+ community. Hermann, who recently graduated from Boston University’s School of Theology, said the church’s work, which includes a food justice program that serves more than 300 families in the Boston area, “feels extra important.”

“Our visibility makes us vulnerable, but it also means that we’re doing important work ... and we feel inspired and supported to continue doing that work,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.