Mount Washington has already had the snowiest June on record

Mount Washington has had the snowiest June on record, with a total of 8.4 inches falling so far.
And we’re not even halfway through the month yet.
“With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further,” officials with the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted on Saturday.
The snowfall data recorded by the Mount Washington Observatory goes back to 1932, officials said.
“Statistically speaking, our last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid June most years,” officials at the observatory tweeted. “This year was no exception as a quasi-stationary low sat over our region delivering snow nearly every day so far this month.”
Advertisement
...is now the snowiest June in our dataset (1932-present) with a total of 8.4 inches falling so far. With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further. (2/end)#NHwx #NH #mountains #snow #snowinspring pic.twitter.com/qrreKGb9KF— Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) June 11, 2023
On Monday the Mount Washington Observatory shared before-and-after photos showing how quickly the snow had melted.
“A return of more summer-like weather has been making short work of melting the snowfall from last week,” the tweet said. “As an example, here is the 24-hour difference around the summit sign.”
A return of more summer-like weather has been making short work of melting the snowfall from last week. As an example, here is the 24-hour difference around the summit sign.— Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) June 12, 2023
Top - 5 am EDT Sunday
Bottom - 5 am EDT Monday#NHwx #NH #snow #mountains #spring pic.twitter.com/8zTWyvD33F
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.