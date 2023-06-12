fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mount Washington has already had the snowiest June on record

A total of 8.4 inches has fallen so far

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 12, 2023, 58 minutes ago
This is what the observation deck at the Mount Washington Observatory looked like on Feb. 9, 2023.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Mount Washington has had the snowiest June on record, with a total of 8.4 inches falling so far.

And we’re not even halfway through the month yet.

“With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further,” officials with the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted on Saturday.

The snowfall data recorded by the Mount Washington Observatory goes back to 1932, officials said.

“Statistically speaking, our last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid June most years,” officials at the observatory tweeted. “This year was no exception as a quasi-stationary low sat over our region delivering snow nearly every day so far this month.”

On Monday the Mount Washington Observatory shared before-and-after photos showing how quickly the snow had melted.

“A return of more summer-like weather has been making short work of melting the snowfall from last week,” the tweet said. “As an example, here is the 24-hour difference around the summit sign.”

