Slightly warmer temperatures, rain, and maybe even some thunderstorms expected this week in the northeast

On Monday, clouds will dominate. Although some splashes of sunshine are likely as well. It will be generally dry during the day, with a increase in chance for showers this evening. A good chunk of the region will see a few showers overnight, but it’s also possible that they miss you. The weather system bringing the increase in moisture will run into higher pressure as it progresses eastward. What this does, is start to limit the amount of rainfall the closer to the coast you are.

This week will feature average or even a little above average temperatures, a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, and a touch of early summer humidity. Climatological summer began at the beginning of the June. Now, we’re into that part of the month where an afternoon can feel like the middle of summer, and the next one still feels like spring.

Take a look at the graphic below. I like to show these often because they project the radar over the next couple days. Notice the way the precipitation moves counterclockwise, and comes up from the south tonight — then it appears another round of showers will try to develop from the southwest Wednesday. These patterns can yield some downpours and even the rumble of thunder.

A few showers are likely overnight, and again Wednesday as energy rotates around low pressure. Tropical Tidbits

On Wednesday, the air will be fairly unstable. I believe this is our highest risk of stronger storms embedded in the showers. Also, it’s not out of the question that we could see some severe weather Wednesday afternoon or evening. This will need to be monitored further on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Thunderstorm risk is present over much of the northeast on Wednesday. NOAA

The showers should end early Thursday, followed by some sunshine for the bulk of that day. I can’t say it won’t rain Thursday afternoon or evening, and it’s the same pattern for Friday as well: many hours of dry weather, at least partly sunny skies, and a small risk of showers. When all is said and done, most areas should end up with between half an inch and perhaps an inch of total rainfall from all these shower chances.

Total expected rainfall over the next few days. NOAA

The weekend forecast will come into clear view over the next few days. But, right now, Father’s Day looks mostly dry and seasonably warm.