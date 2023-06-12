Pawtucket Police identify driver killed after food delivery, seek public’s help

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A delivery driver who was shot and killed while making a food delivery Friday in Pawtucket has been identified.
Julian Garcia, 21, was walking back to his car after delivering food when he was shot multiple times at Barton and Montgomery streets, a Pawtucket Police Department press release said.
According to Pawtucket Police, Garcia had been transported by a private vehicle to Miriam Hospital before they arrived. Detectives determined that Garcia and the vehicle were connected to a call about gunshots in the area.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers responding to the call found multiple shell casings at the scene. Detectives believe more than one person was involved in the shooting, and that the shooting was not random.
They ask anyone with information to contact one of the following members of the detective division: Detective Greg Martin, 401-727-9100, ext. 723, gmartin@pawtucketpolice.com; Detective Jonathan Gagnon, 401-727-9100, ext. 760, jgagnon@pawtucketpolice.com; or Detective Sergeant Theodore Georgitsis, 401-727-9100, ext. 722, tgeorgitsis@pawtucketpolice.com.
