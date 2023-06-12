Pride event at Burlington middle school becomes ‘day of intolerance’ as students destroy decorations, principal says

In public meetings set for Monday and Tuesday night, the Burlington Equity Coalition is planning to “challenge Burlington town leadership to take an active stand against hate” by seeking the reactivation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion subcommittee on the select board, the group said in a statement. The coalition is also asking that a vacant DEI administration job in the Burlington schools be filled.

After an LGBTQ Pride celebration at a Burlington middle school was marred by a group of students who destroyed rainbow decorations and chanted that their pronouns were “U.S.A.,” the town’s school committee and select board are being urged to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the schools.

“The Burlington Equity Coalition stands in support of and solidarity with the members of the school community who were harmed by these acts of intolerance,” a statement released when reads. “We also believe that without any direct and concrete action, these incidents will occur again and increase in severity.”

At issue is a disturbing incident that took place at the Marshall Simonds Middle School on June 2, when the school’s LGBTQ+ student organization celebrated Pride Month with a spirit day event, according to letters to parents and guardians from Burlington Schools Superintendent Eric Conti and Simonds Principal Cari Perchase.

The student organization, called the Spectrum Group, invited students to wear rainbow clothing that day. They also handed out rainbow stickers to incoming students and put Pride signs up around the middle school.

According to the letters from administrators, some other students tore down the banners and signs, chanted “U.S.A. are my pronouns,” and intimidated students and staffers who were supporting the Spectrum event.

“Midway through the day, I learned that some students had independently organized a counter message to Pride Spirit Day,” Perchase wrote. “This became evident in the lunchroom, where several groups of students wore red, white, blue, or black, including face paint.”

Perchase said tensions escalated.

“Specific acts of intolerance were directed towards students and faculty members who were showing their Pride and support for the LGBTQ+ community,” she wrote. “In addition to the before mentioned ripping of stickers and pulling down of banners, handmade signs were torn off walls and crumbled into water fountains, groups of students were heard chanting, ‘U.S.A are my pronouns,’ and students glared intimidatingly at faculty members showing pride.”

Perchase, who said she waited two days before writing her letter to have time to think through what took place, said what was planned to be a celebration became a “day of intolerance.”

“I want to publicly state that I stand in solidarity and support of the members of the LGBTQ community who were impacted by these events,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance.”

Both educators wrote that while a student does have the right to make individual choices, under no circumstances can one student pressure another student.

“The rise in anti LGBTQ+ violence across the country is unacceptable and has no place in our schools...Like any spirit day celebration at [the middle school], participation is optional,” Conti wrote.

“Respectful behavior across the entire student body, however, is non negotiable...We embrace everyone for who they are and for what they bring to our schools and larger community,” Conti continued.

The Burlington Education Association, which represents teachers in the school system, expressed disappointment at the actions of some of the middle school students.

“The BEA has a strong history of supporting student rights to free speech and protest. We also recognize there are lines that must not be crossed to ensure everyone’s rights are protected,” the union said in the statement. “We are heart-stricken by the senseless, wrongheaded, homophobic reactions against the Marshall Simonds Middle School’s LGBTQ+ community.”

According to the Burlington Cable Action Television news page, antisemitic and racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom in the middle school last week. The graffiti was believed unrelated to the discord among students over the Pride event, Perchase wrote to parents, according to BCAT.

This is a developing story.





