Randolph man arraigned in connection with Lakeville lottery scam involving stolen ticket

Reddem was ordered not to have contact with his co-defendant or witnesses from the case and not to gamble, prosecutors said.

Joseph Reddem, 32, was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment in Plymouth Superior Court Monday on a charge of attempted extortion, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Randolph man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday as prosecutors alleged that he attempted to extort his co-worker out of part of the winnings from a lottery ticket stolen from their workplace, prosecutors said.

Reddem’s attorney could not be reached for commentMonday evening. He is set to return to court July 28.

Advertisement

Reddem was previously indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury last month alongside his co-worker, Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, the Globe reported. Nunes was indicted on charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim, and witness intimidation, prosecutors said.

No attorney was listed for Nunes in court records. She is set to be arraigned Wednesday.

A man went into a Lakeville store formerly known as Savas Liquors on Jan. 17 and bought a bag of barbecue potato chips, two state lottery Quick Picks for Mega Millions tickets with an added multiplier, and two tickets for Mass Cash, prosecutors said.

Nunes was working at the register at the time, prosecutors said, and rang up the $12 order. The man left, but accidentally left his tickets behind, the statement said. Another person went into the store about 45 minutes later to buy five lottery tickets and realized two extra tickets were printed, giving the extras back to Nunes, prosecutors said.

“Nunes took the tickets and said they must have belonged to ‘him,’ ” meaning the man who bought them but walked out without them, statement said.

Advertisement

The man had searched for his tickets after he drove home, but assumed they were lost, prosecutors said. His Mass Millions tickets were announced as the winners that evening, worth $3 million.

Reddem, who worked with Nunes, drove her and her boyfriend to state lottery headquarters two days later to cash in the ticket, prosecutors said. The ticket itself was torn and looked burned, the statement said.

After Nunes and her boyfriend found out how much the ticket was worth and celebrated their good fortune, Reddem and Nunes allegedly argued in the lobby, as seen on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

“Reddem allegedly made extortion demands of the jackpot and Nunes informed Reddem that she would ‘only pay him $200,000,’ ” the statement said.

The condition of the ticket and the arguments heard by lottery officials led to them interviewing Nunes, prosecutors said.

She allegedly told them she bought the ticket at the end of her shift on Jan. 17, mistakenly tore the ticket when she took it out of her wallet, and that it was burned when she accidentally put it on a pipe, the statement said.

An investigation showed that it was the male victim who bought the ticket, not Nunes, prosecutors said. In later interviews, Nunes no longer claimed to investigators that she bought the ticket, but said instead that she instead “inadvertently obtained the winning ticket,” the statement said.

Investigators worked to find the man who bought the ticket, and he was identified nearly a month later on Feb. 13, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.