R.I. congressional candidate won’t take part in forum because moderator is transgender

“I do not recognize Reverend Donnie Anderson, a biological male, as a woman in the Democratic Party, and therefore, do not want to be moderated by him as a Democratic woman,” Waters wrote. “As a dedicated father of two beloved, Black teenage daughters, I do not want biological males to compete with them as women in traditional biological female spaces.”

Allen Waters, who is running as a Democrat this year after losing as a Republican candidate for the seat last year, declined an invitation to participate in the July 24 forum hosted by the caucus, whose chairwoman is the Rev. Donnie Anderson.

PROVIDENCE — A candidate for the First Congressional District seat is refusing to take part in a candidate forum organized by the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus because the moderator will be a transgender woman.

Fifteen Democrats are running for the First Congressional District seat that David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus sent out invitations Monday morning for the forum, which will be held at the Weaver Library, at 41 Grove Ave. in East Providence, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. July 24.

Anderson, who served for 13 years as executive minister of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, received media attention when she came out as transgender in 2018. The Democratic Women’s Caucus, which broke away from the Rhode Island Democratic Party in 2019, elected Anderson as the group’s chairwoman in January.

In a response Monday, Anderson said, “On behalf of the caucus, I am disappointed that Mr. Waters is passing on this opportunity to express his views on issues critical to women in Rhode Island, but this is certainly his prerogative.”

She noted Waters went beyond declining the invitation.

“He intentionally chose to engage in a personal attack on my humanity,” Anderson said. “I am deeply saddened by Mr. Waters’ misinformed and cruel comments that exhibit his perspective on the transgender community. It is comments like his that are devastating our youth that identify as transgender and non-binary.”

She also asked in what sense Waters considers himself a Democrat.

“The leadership of the Democratic Party, beginning with President Biden, clearly supports the transgender community and treats our community with the respect that every human being deserves,” Anderson said. “I accept Mr. Waters’ decision to not participate in the forum but personally call on him to recant his statement as it relates to me personally and the transgender community as a whole, accept responsibility for the damage his statement has already caused, and to apologize to the entire transgender community.”

When she was elected caucus chairwoman in January, Anderson said her election shows that “the women who are the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus mean it when they say that they accept all women.” But she said she is confident the group elected her because of her skill set and not because she is transgender. “I hope the message is: Trans women are women, and we just want to function like every other woman in society.”

Anderson, who is now a half-time minister at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in New Bedford, Mass., ran for state Senate in 2022, and has been active on social justice issues of race, poverty and gender.

Last year, Cicilline beat Waters, 64.2 percent to 35.8 percent, when Waters was running as a Republican. In 2020, Waters ran for the US Senate as a Republican, losing to Democratic Senator Jack Reed, who received 66.6 percent of the vote to Waters’ 33.4 percent.

In 2019, the state Republican Party rescinded its endorsement of Waters for Senate seat because Waters had been involved in a domestic disturbance. In March 2019, Waters was arrested in an alleged domestic assault that was dismissed when his wife — the alleged victim — refused to cooperate with the police. Waters previously launched two unsuccessful campaigns for the US Senate in Massachusetts, first as an independent and later as a “blue dog Democrat.”

