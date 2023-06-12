R.I. ocean researcher receives national grant to improve underwater robots

Mingxi Zhou , a professor at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography, received a five-year, $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation CAREER award last month to improve robotic mechanics for expanded ocean sensing and easier integration with ocean observing systems. The grant program is specifically for early-career faculty members, is based on innovative research, and is one of the agency’s most prestigious awards.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An ocean engineer in Rhode Island is researching new ways to boost the capability of robots to function underwater for longer periods of time.

Zhou: They can monitor structural health and water, offshore energy, and aquaculture production. They can also address challenges related to climate change and food insecurity.

When in your career did you begin working with underwater vehicles and other robotics?

An underwater vehicle is essentially a complex mechatronics system. I went to Memorial University in Newfoundland for my graduate studies after studying and working as an engineer in China. I saw all of these different underwater vehicles and gliders in the lab and wanted to work on the systems to see how they could address real-world problems. While in St. John’s [a city in Newfoundland], I also conducted some research in iceberg profiling.

What exactly will this $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation be used for?

My Ph.D student and I will be using machine learning to help autonomous underwater vehicles develop and test an unmanned underwater vehicle system. We are really working on the vehicles’ algorithms to make the vehicle smarter and stay in the field longer. Our objective is to develop new underwater autonomous sampling capabilities that will be able to teach us about biological productivity under the ice.

Mingxi Zhou, an ocean robotics researcher at the University of Rhode Island, develops robotics technology for iceberg studies. Alex DiCiccio

How long could these vehicles stay in the field?

Currently, these vehicles can stay in the water for about five to six hours for some sampling. But with underwater docking, your robot can stay there much longer — from several days to several months — because you can direct it to go back to the docking station to recharge itself.

How can your research improve the field for underwater research or testing?

If we can boost the underwater capability of underwater robots, they can live and function underwater for longer periods of time, which can help with ocean sensing. If there’s offshore infrastructure that needs to be inspected, we can have resident autonomous underwater vehicles instead of bringing a ship out into the water on a monthly basis. This can open a lot of opportunities for ocean monitoring, particularly in regions like offshore wind farms and the Arctic.

How will you integrate Rhode Islanders into this research?

We’ll be introducing about 20 high school students to underwater robot building in summer workshops. About 10 undergraduate students will also be able to conduct research in ocean robotics. I want to encourage the younger generations to pursue advanced education in marine robotics majors.

What else do you typically research in your lab?

While this grant focuses on improving performance, my lab also uses camera images to map the seafloor. We’ve also completed several trials using underwater vehicles in Narragansett Bay where we measure dissolved oxygen conductivity and temperature in the water.

[Dissolved oxygen in surface water is used by various forms of aquatic life and is used to measure the “health” of lakes and streams, according to the United States Geological Survey. Rapidly moving water, like a large river, tends to contain a lot of dissolved oxygen; stagnant water contains less, as bacteria in water can eat up the oxygen. Aquatic life can have a hard time in stagnant water because an oxygen-deficient situation can cause a water body to “die,” according to research from the Washington State Centennial Clean Water Fund.]

