SJC justice to retire early, giving Healey first chance to name member of state’s highest court

Cypher, 64, isn’t slated to hit the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 until February 2029. She’ll officially retire on Jan. 12.

Cypher’s decision will give Governor Maura Healey, a lawyer and former state attorney general, her first opportunity to name a member of the seven-seat bench since she took office in January. Baker, a Republican and Healey’s predecessor, was the first modern Massachusetts governor to name the entire SJC during his two terms in office.

Justice Elspeth B. Cypher said Monday she will retire early from the state’s Supreme Judicial Court in January, making her the first Charlie Baker-era justice to step down from the state’s highest court.

Advertisement

“I have been privileged to have served the Commonwealth as an appellate justice for over 23 years,” Cypher said in a statement released by the court.

Cypher, an adjunct professor at Suffolk University Law School and a past professor at what is now the University of Massachusetts School of Law, said she has accepted a role as a distinguished visiting professor at Boston College Law School starting in the spring of 2024.

“I am looking forward to pursuing my love of teaching,” she said.

Cypher was the second openly gay jurist ever appointed to the SJC when Baker nominated her in 2017.

She was appointed to the state appeals court in 2000 by Governor Paul Cellucci, for whom Baker was an aide in the 1990s. She previously worked in the Bristol district attorney’s office, first as an assistant district attorney and then as chief of the office’s appellate division.

Cypher also worked in employment, personal injury, consumer protection, and criminal law at Grayer, Brown & Dilday in Boston. A Pittsburgh native, she is a graduate of Emerson College and Suffolk University Law School.

In a statement, Healey thanked Cypher for her decades on the bench and wished her a “well-earned retirement.”

Advertisement

“Our administration is committed to appointing a distinguished Supreme Court Justice who will uphold justice, equality and the rule of the law,” the Cambridge Democrat said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.