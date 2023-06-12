A statue that held the ashes of her father and grandfather was stolen from her South Boston yard ... and then mysteriously returned

Jessyca Doyle, who shared a photo of the stolen statue on Facebook last Tuesday, said it suddenly reappeared in her yard on Story Street.

A lawn ornament containing cremated remains that went missing from a yard in South Boston has been returned to its rightful owner.

This statue, which contains cremated remains, disappeared from a side yard in South Boston and then mysteriously returned.

The statue features a Charlie Chaplin-esque character wearing a hat and scarf and hugging a pole. It was painted by Doyle’s father, who passed away in 2018, and contains the ashes of her father and grandfather, she said.

Doyle said she discovered the lawn ornament in her yard at about 4 a.m. Monday morning. It was sitting in nearly the same spot from where it was taken, she said.

She promptly shared the good news on Facebook.

“‘The Man’ is back!,” she wrote in a Facebook post to the Southie Community Bulletin Board. “I would like to thank everyone for getting the word out and looking for my loved ones that have passed on. I would like to thank the person for bringing it back, and doing the right thing. Sometimes it’s hard to focus on the good things when so much bad happens; but in this situation I would like to focus on all the kindness and help that was offered. Thank you!”

Doyle said she was “surprised and extremely grateful” that someone returned it.

“Even if it was the people who took it, I just appreciate them being home with us,” Doyle wrote in a message to the Globe. “Where they belong.”

