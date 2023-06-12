Taunton man, 22, arrested on murder charge in fatal stabbing of Falmouth teen

A 22-year-old Taunton man was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Falmouth on Saturday, authorities said.
Adrian Black faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Milteer Hendrix, of Falmouth, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Monday in a statement.
Black is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court, the statement said. It was unclear Monday whether he had hired an attorney.
On Saturday around 4:45 p.m., Falmouth police responded to a 911 call reporting a possible stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments at 364 East Falmouth Highway, the statement said.
Advertisement
Upon their arrival, police found Hendrix bleeding from an apparent stab wound, the statement said. Hendrix was taken to Falmouth Hospital, then flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
He was pronounced dead Sunday morning, the statement said.
A warrant for Black’s arrest was issued Monday following an investigation conducted by State Police and Falmouth police, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.