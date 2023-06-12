Taunton man, 22, arrested on murder charge in fatal stabbing of Falmouth teen

A 22-year-old Taunton man was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Falmouth on Saturday, authorities said.

Adrian Black faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Milteer Hendrix, of Falmouth, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Monday in a statement.

Black is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court, the statement said. It was unclear Monday whether he had hired an attorney.