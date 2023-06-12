Two hikers rescued on separate trails in White Mountains, officials say

“The solo thru-hiker had slipped on a wet root and suffered a lower leg injury that was preventing her from continuing,” the statement said.

Just before noon in Lincoln, N.H., officials were notified of an injured hiker on the Kinsman Ridge Trail, according to a statement from N.H Fish and Game.

Two hikers were rescued and taken to hospitals on Friday in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after slipping and falling on separate trails, officials said.

The hiker, identified as Allison Murray, 41, of Quebéc, took shelter in her tent amid heavy rain. A team of 18 rescuers arrived to her location at 2:30 p.m., officials said. She was placed in a litter and carried 3.5 miles back to the trailhead, where she was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare at 5:50 p.m., the statement said.

Murray was “an experienced and well-equipped hiker” who had been traveling on the Appalachian Trail since February from Georgia, officials said.

At around 1:30 p.m. in Shelburne, N.H., officials were alerted of a hiker who had fallen and struck her head on the Rattle River Trail, according to another statement from Fish and Game. A member of her hiking party had run down the trail to get cellphone service and call 911, officials said.

The injured hiker, identified as Sarah Zettler, 47, of Bexley, Ohio, “was crossing a stream when one of her trekking poles broke, causing her to fall face first into the rocky bank of the stream,” the statement said.

Zettler had lost consciousness and injured an arm and leg, officials said. She was traveling with three other hikers, including a physician, who assisted her on scene before crews arrived, the agency said. The rescue team arrived at around 3:45 p.m. and placed her in a litter. They reached at the trailhead at 5:05 p.m. and Zettler was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, officials said.

Zettler “was prepared with appropriate gear and supplies for a prolonged hike” and had planned on finishing the Appalachian Trail in Maine, the statement said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.