What Ted Cruz and Sheldon Whitehouse have in common

Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, just dropped the first episode of his new podcast, “ Making the Case. ” Cruz, a Texas Republican, is now on his 247th episode of “ Verdict with Ted Cruz. ”

US Senators Ted Cruz and Sheldon Whitehouse finally have something in common: As of this morning, they’re both podcasters.

Whitehouse, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, is using the podcast to make the case that he detailed last year in a book titled “The Scheme: How The Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court.”

”The court is not in order,” he says at the outset of the first podcast.

”Since the Dobbs decision actually took away a well-established constitutional right for women, many Rhode Islanders have asked how the Supreme Court got so badly off track,” Whitehouse said. “The billionaires and big special interests that captured the court did so quietly over decades, and they made it deliberately complex to follow what they were doing.”

He said he has been working for years to expose what happened.

”Now we’re launching a podcast to try to reach more people, especially younger people who are going to have to live with the long damage this court is doing to their freedoms, to their planet, and to their democracy,” Whitehouse said. “Congress really needs to step in to clean up the mess at the Supreme Court, and that’s the case I’m making to the American people.”

During the first episode, Whitehouse speaks to US Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat; Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick; and Lisa Graves of True North Research.

”We explore the groundwork that was laid to eventually capture and control the Supreme Court for far-right special interests,” he says. “Who was involved? When did this scheme begin? And how did it gain momentum?”

Whitehouse is planning an initial set of six episodes, released about once per week, and the episodes will each be about 30 minutes long. The podcast was recorded through the Senate Democratic Media Center at no cost to the office, and it’s free to upload a podcast through Spotify.

Cruz, meanwhile, dedicated his latest episode to the “Trump Indictment: Everything You Need to Know about the Biden DOJ’s Latest Corrupt Attack.”

