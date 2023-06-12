Why are ‘Olivia’ and ‘Noah’ so popular? What happened to ‘Michelle’? Here’s what trends in baby names tell us.

The names Massachusetts parents give to their children are increasingly varied, Social Security data show, but why? What drives trends in baby names?

The names that echo through playgrounds are different today than in the past. You’re more likely to meet little Noahs or Olivias, rather than the Johns and Marys who were so prevalent in the past.

Social scientists say they think there are a variety of factors involved. New parents can hand down family names, or draw inspiration from a song, a favorite character on TV, or a hero in the news. They can also be influenced by the names other people are giving their children.

“People want to be both similar to, and different, from others, and so choose things to try to achieve those goals,” Jonah Berger, a professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania who has looked at baby names as part of his research into why products and ideas become popular, said in an e-mail.

The more prospective parents hear a name as they go through their daily lives, “the more familiar it sounds, and so the more likely they are to give their kid that name.” At the same time, “they don’t want their kids to walk into school and have four other kids in their class with the same name,” said Berger, author of the 2013 book, “Contagious: Why Things Catch On.”

The US Social Security Administration releases data on newborns’ first names every year based on applications for Social Security numbers. The Globe reviewed the data for Massachusetts going back to 1910. The agency notes that not everyone born before 1937 applied for a Social Security card, and that its data don’t combine alternative spellings of the same name (like Megan vs. Meghan).

So what can 113 years of baby name data tell us? The following charts show the top 10 boys’ names and top 10 girls’ names in Massachusetts from 1910 to 2022. Click on the play buttons to start the years rolling.

Over the past century, there’s been a noticeable change in names, with traditional monikers like John, Joseph, Mary, and Helen giving way to ones like Noah, Liam, Olivia, and Charlotte.

Michelle Napierski-Prancl, a sociology professor at Russell Sage College, says she thinks traditional family names and religion-inspired names are giving way to names from pop culture.

In a 2016 study in the journal Studies in Popular Culture, she found a potential relationship between baby girls’ names and songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list of popular songs from 1965 to 1985.

She said she wonders if pop culture influences on people’s naming choices extend further than music. Could people be getting ideas from social media, from influencers, from Netflix shows? And what naming trends will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic when so many were at home watching TV?

“We’re not so tied to the original naming patterns,” she said. “Everything on your phone could be influencing a name right now.”





Sorry, Mary

The name Mary shows the decline of traditional names. A key name in the Christian religion, it was the most popular or among the top 10 baby girls’ names for more than five decades, until it fell off the chart in the late 1960s.

Why? Napierski-Prancl said the reason may have been the turbulent ‘60s, with its hippie counterculture and “challenges to long-standing social traditions.”

“The ‘60s were a critical turning point,” she said.









Michelle, my belle

The name Michelle, on the other hand, may show how popular culture — in this case a pop song — can boost a name’s popularity.

In her study, Napierski-Prancl noted an increase nationally in baby girls being named Michelle after the Beatles song “Michelle” was released. The song was released on “Rubber Soul” in 1965 and won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 1966.

Massachusetts wasn’t immune to the song’s charms. Michelle was fairly popular already, but it jumped into the top 10 list of baby girls’ names in 1966, staying there for 17 years.

(In the study, Napierski-Prancl noted her own name is Michelle and said, “I know what it’s like to grow up listening to every elementary school teacher, every softball coach, and even the DJ at my wedding” sing lines from the song to her. “I am forever linked to the Beatles and their iconic song,” she said.)





The enduring popularity of John

Some traditional boys’ names have shown surprising persistence. John is perhaps the most spectacular case.

John has stayed in the top 10 list for nearly all of the 113 years in the data, including the ‘60s. It dropped out of the top 10 after 2017. But its enduring popularity has made it the most popular boys’ name in the state over the whole period.

Olivia and Noah, the current leaders, came out of nowhere in recent decades

What’s up with Olivia and Noah, currently the most popular baby girl’s and boy’s names?

The name Olivia accelerated in the mid-1980s, while the name Noah took off in the mid-1990s. Was it pop culture that propelled them?

Did the popularity of Olivia get a boost from the late pop icon Olivia Newton John? She had a series of hits in the 1970s and the 1980s, including the No. 1 hit “Physical” in 1981 and 1982, the No. 1 hit of that decade, according to Billboard magazine. And she appeared countless times on network and cable TV, including on MTV and VH-1, which were booming at the time.

Was the popularity of Noah influenced by Noah Wyle, who played the earnest young medical student John Carter on the TV show “ER,” which began in 1994?

Napierski-Prancl said it was intriguing to think about. She saw a stronger possible connection in the case of Olivia, adding that the popularity may have been sustained by Captain Olivia Benson, a character on the TV show “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has been running since 1999.

As for the name Noah, she wondered if Noah might be a case of the cyclical resurgence of a “traditional biblical name.”

“I think those might be some key influences,” she said. “The real test would be to talk to some parents and find out what kind of things influenced their decisions. ... ‘Why did you pick this name for your child, for your legacy?’”

People may choose similar-sounding names, not necessarily the exact same name

Trends in baby naming — a profoundly personal decision shaped by family, race, and culture — are already tough to untangle. But Berger, in his 2012 study in the journal Psychological Science, added another level to the puzzle.

He suggested that people may pick baby names that are similar in sound to currently popular names, not necessarily the exact same names.

The study found that after Hurricane Katrina made headlines, people were more likely to pick baby names with a hard “k” sound in them, including Katie and Carl, for example.

One thing that choosing such a name might provide is the balance Berger noted between fitting in and sticking out.

Things that are “moderately similar to currently popular cultural items may be particularly successful because they provide ‘optimal’ innovation,’” the study said. They offer the “ideal blend of familiarity and novelty: They are similar enough to evoke the warm glow of familiarity, but different enough to feel fresh and unexpectedly familiar.”





The total number of names is increasing

Another trend visible in the data from Massachusetts is the growing number of different names.

The total number of names people have given their babies has increased from 136 to 879 for boys’ names and 240 to 1,003 for girls’ names over the 113-year period. (The numbers are an undercount. Social Security doesn’t list names that have been given to fewer than five babies in a given region.)

Michael E.W. Varnum, a psychology professor at Arizona State University, said his research has noted a relationship between “increasing social class and resource levels” and people being more adventurous in naming their children. “Perhaps if you’re wealthier, you think it’s more important to cultivate individualism and uniqueness,” he said. Giving a baby a slightly different name “might be one way to do that at one level.”

Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, said an increase in the number of unique names is a sign of “increasing emphasis on individuality” and a decreased emphasis on the family. He said it also reflects immigrants arriving in the United States giving babies names that might be common in another country but are not frequently used here.









The girls’ top 10 has changed more than the boys’ top 10

The top 10 charts show that the most popular baby girls’ names are completely different in 2022 from 1910, while a couple of boys’ names from the 1910 list — good old William and James — remain on the 2022 list.

Researchers have suggested that could reflect the practice of boys’ names being handed down from fathers and to sons. (A prominent current example: President Biden, whose father was also a Joseph.)

Berger added, “There is some suggestion that people prefer slightly more unique names for girls, and are more willing to go with things that have been less popular in the past.”





Names have real-world implications

Data on baby names and their cycles of popularity have been helpful to researchers in multiple fields. Researchers of cultural trends, like Berger, have viewed baby names as a useful window into how people make choices because there is no advertising (no one advertises for the name Olivia), no difference in quality, and no difference in price (names are free to give). The names ebb and surge without those influences.

But Napierski-Prancl also emphasized the names’ impact on the people who get them.

People typically want to make a positive first impression, she said. And names are key “not only for how we present ourselves but maybe how the social mirror reflects back on us and how we think about ourselves.”

That said, she pointed out, people don’t control their names. Somewhere in their past is a pair of hopeful parents trying to pick a name that would honor a relative, or “sound strong,” or grab the eyes of someone scanning a resume. Or, maybe the name just had a nice ring to it.

“Someone else has made that decision for you,” she said.

There are “so many interesting questions” raised by the data, she said. “There’s a lot more we can learn about families and identity. ... We take names for granted, we really do.”