Woman charged after her dog dies in 125-degree car, police say

Around 2:20 p.m., police went to a parking lot on Durgin Lane for a report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle, officials said. The dog was dead when officers arrived, according to a statement from police.

Susan Weilbrenner, 52, of Tamworth, N.H., was arrested on two animal cruelty charges, both misdemeanors, officials said.

A woman was charged after her dog was found dead Sunday in a 125-degree car in Portsmouth, N.H., police said.

“On scene investigation discovered the owner of the vehicle had left a dog, which was a Terrier mix, in a vehicle with the windows up for several hours,” the statement said.

The air temperature was in the mid-70s but the temperature inside the car was 125 degrees, police said. There was a bowl of food and a “very small” amount of water on the back passenger seat, officials said.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for an autopsy and Weilbrenner was arrested at the scene, police said. She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court July 17.

Police issued an advisory reminding pet owners it is dangerous to leave animals in closed vehicles.

“It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of the vehicle to reach over 100 degrees on a 70 degree day,” officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officers at 603-427-1500, police said.

