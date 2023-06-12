Biden campaign touts bipartisanship, but progressives worry about more compromise

But Biden’s appeal hasn’t pleased progressives, who once again felt they got the short end of a legislative deal.

The operative word being “bipartisan.” Since the bill’s passage early this month, Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee have launched an advertising blitz touting his ability to compromise with Republicans for the good of the country, a pitch tailored toward the political center ahead of the 2024 election.

WASHINGTON — The legislative deal that ended the debt limit crisis is formally called the Fiscal Responsibility Act, but President Biden and the White House have branded it with their own official-sounding name: the Bipartisan Budget Agreement.

Young climate activists, in particular, are downright angry. Many liberal lawmakers, including both Massachusetts senators, voted against the debt limit legislation because it included restrictions on non-defense spending, added work requirements for some older Americans receiving federal food assistance, ended the pandemic-era pause on student loan payments, and cleared the way for a new natural gas pipeline in West Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline was another blow to climate-focused voters already unhappy with the Biden administration’s approval of the controversial Willow Project oil drilling venture in Alaska in March. Hundreds of them protested outside the White House on Thursday in the smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires and called for Biden to stop compromising and take more forceful steps to fight climate change.

“This is a crisis that is not going anywhere, it’s just getting worse,” Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who voted against the debt limit deal, told the crowd. “And we need to move with the urgency that is needed because we have a right to breathe clean air and we shouldn’t have to beg the president or any administration to do something about it.”

Michele Weindling, electoral director for the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate organization, warned that the debt limit compromise could depress turnout among the young voters who helped propel Biden to the White House in 2020 because of his promise for bold climate action.

“There were a lot of people at the White House, there’s been young people across the country, on social media and in different cities expressing outrage about this,” Weindling said in an interview.

Some leading progressives in Congress said Biden gets a pass on the debt limit legislation because he’s built significant credibility through his actions as president and because the nation was facing a potentially devastating economic default. But they are watching to make sure Biden doesn’t give up on their priorities to make more deals with Republicans in an attempt to lure suburban swing voters.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington, spoke about the threat of default during a news conference with members of the caucus, as negotiations over increasing the debt limit continued in late May. Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

“I’m all for bipartisanship, but it has to be a bipartisanship that recognizes that the working class in America has been shafted for the last 40 years,” said Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who voted against the debt limit legislation. “We need to pay more attention to students, to climate activists ... to vulnerable working-class Americans in the lead-up to 2024 to build the coalition that it’s going to take to win and that effort is going to have to be even more intentional and intense after the debt ceiling deal.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said she believes Biden is still committed to progressive ideals.

“The president is navigating really tricky waters and I think he’s doing it pretty well,” she said. But asked if she’s worried he’ll move too far to the center to strike more deals, Warren said, “Not at the moment [but] always keep an eye out.”

Biden was known as a deal-maker during his long Senate career and as Barack Obama’s vice president. And Biden spoke openly during the 2020 campaign about his optimism that bipartisanship was still possible in an increasingly divided nation.

“I refuse to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never, never get to a place where we have cooperation again,” Biden said during a Democratic debate in December 2019. “We need to be able to reach consensus.”

Biden has been able to do that on some major legislative initiatives, including infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and gun safety. But some progressives weren’t happy with the deal Biden struck on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021 because it was not approved in tandem with far-reaching social spending and climate change legislation that was a key part of Biden’s Build Back Better initiative.

When bipartisan efforts failed, Biden didn’t hesitate to push Democrats in Congress to act on their own when they controlled both chambers. One example was last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a much scaled-down version of Build Back Better that contained provisions to combat climate change, lower prescription drug costs, and curb tax avoidance.

The ability of Democrats to act unilaterally ended, however, when Republicans took control of the House in January. And the normally routine vote to increase the national debt limit, which authorizes borrowing to pay for spending Congress already has approved, became a major leverage point for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republicans.

Ultimately, Biden and McCarthy reached a deal on the debt limit just days before the default deadline.

“Through bipartisan agreement, we proved once again that American democracy can function,” Biden said at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House last week. “And I think that it’s impossible for it to be able to function unless you can have compromise and consensus.”

The Biden ads that began running last week highlight the “bipartisan agreement to prevent default” as one of several ways he “delivers again for the US economy.” Building Back Together, a Democratic advocacy group, also launched a TV ad called “Bipartisan Compromise.”

“I think in some ways he’s coming back to where his heart always was,” said G. William Hoagland, senior vice president at the centrist Bipartisan Policy Center think tank. “I do think that this was just fortuitous in some ways as we’re going into his campaign that he could almost solidify his centrist type.”

But bipartisanship comes with risks, as last week’s climate protest demonstrated. Brad Bannon, who heads a political polling and consulting firm that works for Democratic candidates, said the deal could cause some apathy for Biden among young voters. But, he said, Republican culture wars could help make up for their disappointment.

“Everything the Republicans do to rally their base also rallies the Democratic base,” Bannon said.

That might not be good enough for Biden, Weindling said. She noted that after the Willow project approval, a poll in March by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank and advocacy group, found approval of Biden’s handling of climate and environmental issues dropped to 35 percent from 48 percent in October among voters 18 to 28 years old.

“It’s not going to serve the Democratic Party in the longer term to say they’re the lesser of two evils,” Weindling said, noting young people could either not vote in 2024 or support third party candidate Cornel West. “The administration has another year to do more things that prove that [Biden] is willing to fight the climate crisis at all costs.”

The White House has defended what it calls Biden’s ambitious and historic climate efforts, noting he held firm in the debt limit deal on any rollback of climate initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Representative Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, voted against the debt limit deal because of the new work requirements on food assistance. Despite that, he believes Biden did the best he could and he still “wholeheartedly” supports the president.

“The reality here is to get things done there has to be some bipartisanship,” McGovern said. “That being said, you can do that hopefully without compromising your convictions or your principles.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.