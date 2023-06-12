Miami officials bracing for Trump in court on classified documents charges

Trump was charged last week with more than three dozen counts in a blistering 49-page indictment accusing him of hoarding sensitive intelligence information after leaving office and then obstructing federal officials investigating the matter. One of his aides, Walt Nauta, was also charged in the case, and both men were ordered to make their initial appearances in a downtown Miami courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

MIAMI - Former president Donald Trump arrived in South Florida on Monday, a day ahead of his scheduled court appearance to face federal criminal charges, as law enforcement officials continued to map out security plans and brace for any potential unrest Tuesday.

Advertisement

With Trump supporters outraged by the charges - his first in federal court, but the second time this year he has been indicted, following an unrelated case in New York in which the former president was charged with falsifying business records - authorities on alert for any tumult were monitoring plans for rallies centering on his court appearance.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Speaking on Monday, Miami officials repeatedly emphasized that they were prepared for whatever unfolded, while saying that they were preparing for crowds that could range from 5,000 people to as large as 50,000.

"We wanted to ensure the public that we've already begun preparations," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said during a news briefing. In Miami, he said, "We obviously believe in the Constitution, believe that people should have the right to express themselves. But we also believe in law and order."

Suarez said Miami had experience with significant events and protests, invoking the large-scale demonstrations that erupted in that city and nationwide after George Floyd's killing at the hands of police in 2020. Suarez called on people to demonstrate peacefully, and said: "We're going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that."

Manuel A. Morales, Miami's police chief, echoed Suarez in hammering home how much organization was going into Tuesday's court appearance.

Advertisement

"Since the moment the announcement was made, we have been planning and preparing to ensure that the city of Miami is safe and secure," Morales said.

Morales noted there had been a number of social media posts surrounding the event. While some had been vitriolic, Morales said none of the postings online appeared credible enough to cause concern. But he also acknowledged that things could always go awry.

"We know that there's a potential of things taking a turn for the worse," Morales said. "But that's not the Miami way."

Law enforcement officials in Miami have been monitoring social media calls for protests and events, beginning with an advisory from the Miami-Dade police alerting other agencies about a rally Monday outside the Trump National Doral, one of the former president's properties, which is located about 12 miles west of the federal courthouse.

Trump, who has been in New Jersey, posted on social media Monday morning that he would be heading to his Doral golf club. He is expected to stay there overnight Monday before going to court Tuesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to speak publicly.

Court records show that the initial appearances for Trump and Nauta are both set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in the heart of downtown Miami.

Local officials are expecting Trump to arrive downtown about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an internal email sent by the chief judge of Miami-Dade's state courts system. The email was sent to local judges in two nearby state courthouses, to help them prepare for potentially heavy crowds and traffic headaches. Chief judges in Florida have administrative authority over state courts within their judicial circuits, which are separate from the federal court system in which Trump is being charged.

Advertisement

Judges and supervisors were being given discretion to allow employees to work remotely, Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie wrote in her email. Also, no jurors or potential jurors will be required to go to the civil or family courthouses Tuesday, and some ongoing trials may be delayed or moved to a different courthouse.

On Monday, two hours before Trump was expected to arrive at his Doral golf club, a couple dozen supporters gathered on the sidewalk across the street, chanting: "Trump is innocent! Trump is innocent!"

Sepi Shakur, a 39-year old engineer, cradled her 2-year-old son in the 80-degree heat as her three other boys - all younger than 7 - waved at honking cars. They were in town from Boise for a family vacation when word broke about the indictment, and they scrapped their beach plans to protest.

"All these political prosecutions," she said. "We live in a third-world country."

Trump was spotted arriving at the golf club just before 3:20 p.m. Eastern. About 50 supporters who had waited for hours caught a glimpse of him through the tinted window of a black Chevy Suburban, flashing a thumbs-up for those close enough to see.

Advertisement

"We love Trump!" one woman chanted. "We love Trump!"

Camera crews clogged the sidewalk. People shouted at each other to get out of the way. Then it was over: his motorcade turned left into the Doral resort, where Trump was expected to hunker down with his lawyers.

"Get out of the road," a police officer yelled to the crowd.

Trump's trip to Florida is expected to be brief. His aides have said he plans to make public remarks Tuesday night back in Bedminster, N.J., at another of his golf resorts. After he was arraigned in Manhattan, Trump similarly returned to his home turf - in that case, the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach that has been his primary residence since leaving office - to make a speech pillorying that prosecution.

In social media postings since the most recent indictment, Trump has railed against the federal case and shared criticism of it from his supporters.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and accused investigators of being politically motivated. In addition to the two cases in which he has been charged, the former president continues to face investigations connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

On social media, Trump has condemned his critics and opponents as "Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics," and denounced Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the classified documents investigation. In one posting, Trump called Smith a "deranged 'psycho.' "

Advertisement

Smith, in rare public remarks, made a brief statement after the indictment was unsealed. "We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," he said.

Trump's indictment fueled a wave of angry commentary online and in spoken remarks from his supporters. Kari Lake, who lost her Trump-endorsed bid to be Arizona's governor in 2022, has said she plans to rally in support of Trump in South Florida, and alluded to violence in her response to the charges.

"If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me," she told a GOP group Friday. Referencing the National Rifle Association, the pro-gun group, she added: "Most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That's not a threat, that's a public service announcement."

Security is expected to be ramped up surrounding the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami, the gleaming tower where Trump will be making his initial appearance.

Police in Miami have already disseminated another advisory noting potential rallies planned for Tuesday around the courthouse. In one bulletin issued after the indictment was unsealed last week, the Miami-Dade police flagged a social media post advertising a "Trump Document Hoax Rally" outside the courthouse Tuesday. A different police advisory noted a rally planned for Tuesday morning by the Miami courthouse, ostensibly organized by the Miami chapter of the Proud Boys group.

When Trump was arraigned in April in the Manhattan case - which centered on a 2016 payment meant to keep Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress who alleged having an affair with Trump a decade earlier, from speaking out during that year's presidential election - that appearance required extensive security measures. The criminal courthouse was shuttered for a time, and a major roadway was closed nearby. The area also drew Trump supporters, protesters and curious observers, along with a large media presence.