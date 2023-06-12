There’s no defending Donald Trump’s conduct

We may never know if any of the seized classified documents or information in the documents were leaked and have caused harm — or will in the future — to our nation or to individuals. If special counsel Jack Smith and the Justice Department had not brought this case, it would be hard to imagine or justify any future case brought under the same laws, particularly in light of the efforts to obstruct justice.

The federal indictment of former president Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents presents a detailed and damning series of charges. The Department of Justice’s 37 felony counts against Trump provide an evidentiary road map (relying mostly on the texts, video/audio, and testimony of Trump insiders) of criminal and obstructionist activities which, at the very least, have the potential to seriously damage US national security.

Yet the leadership of the Republican Party didn’t wait to read the indictment before coming to Trump’s defense. Even most of those running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination rushed to defend him — up to a point. The party seems to have landed on a strategy that has its candidates and officials strongly defend Trump without necessarily defending his conduct. They are now joining with Trump in claiming that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted over her handling of classified information and that the Trump indictment is an outrageous example of selective and unfair prosecution. In this hyperpartisan political environment, this might stick. But it is wrong and would not fly in court.

This view conflates the very specific elements of criminal statutes with the necessary and appropriate criteria used by federal prosecutors to exercise discretion in deciding which cases to bring. Even if two cases can be said to technically violate a statute, a prosecutor can and should take into account prudential factors in making a decision. This explains why the Justice Department did not bring a case against Clinton or former vice president Mike Pence, who allegedly had classified documents at his house, and will likely take a pass on the documents case involving President Biden.

In those cases, it does not appear that were willful efforts on the part of Pence, Clinton, or Biden to collect and keep classified and confidential documents, particularly in the face of a request that the documents be returned. Also, there was no effort to obstruct an investigation or repeatedly hide documents as is alleged in the indictment of Trump.

Second, it must be recognized that this claim of selective prosecution is often the last resort fallback cry of those who have little defense to the conduct itself. I can think of any number of public corruption and other cases I brought as US attorney where the defendant or their lawyer would make this charge on the courthouse steps.

But, usually, this claim doesn’t make its way into court. Of course there are instances where the charge of selective prosecution is legitimate and deserves an airing in court or even the public arena. However, this type of claim is almost impossible to make stick even in circumstances far more compelling and justified than in the DOJ case against Trump. Moreover, any such claim will be decided by a judge pre-trial and subject to appellate review.

Trump’s lawyers will not be able to rail about Clinton, Biden, or Pence before a jury. The jury will be asked to focus solely on the facts before them. The defendant is presumed innocent and will be able to present a defense. Still, I haven’t yet heard a defense to the serious conduct charged that is backed by any evidence or logic.

Donald K. Stern is a former US attorney for Massachusetts.