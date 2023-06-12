Her skates should be easy to fill

As a die-hard fan of Harvard women’s hockey since the magical national championship season of 1999, I am grateful to Bob Hohler for his pathbreaking reporting exposing the myriad problems the program reportedly had under the appropriately concluded reign of coach Katey Stone (“Amid accusations, Harvard coach retires,” Page A1, June 7). Sports fans tend to root for results over process, and those of us who exult in the triumphs of our teams tend to overlook the associated human costs — or consider them collateral damage. Hohler ends his article by quoting a former team captain claiming Stone’s “shoes will be hard to fill.” In fact, as long as Harvard chooses a successor who prioritizes the person over the player, the shoes will be quite easy to fill indeed.

Mark S. Sternman