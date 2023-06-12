The indictment of Trump: Readers scratch, claw at the Teflon

Ridiculing people with disabilities, demeaning a true war hero in Senator John McCain, disrespecting a Gold Star family, and perpetuating a monumental lie that was intertwined with his transforming an unruly mob outside the White House into an insurrection designed to thwart the electoral process — all of that should have been enough.

We don’t need a criminal indictment to let us know that Donald Trump is a mean-spirited bully and a pathological liar. The 38-count federal indictment marks only the latest case accusing Trump of having broken the law, but from the time he started to campaign, he has been in gross violation of any moral code or golden rule that we as a civilized society respect.

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol resulted in the deaths of federal law enforcement officers, yet Trump refers to those who took part as good people and has vowed to pardon them if he is elected president again. He has so diminished our standing in the world as a people who respect the rule of law and offer up a model of democracy for others.

The fact that it may take a criminal indictment to remove him from the scene is a sad indictment of a portion of our electorate, who should be prepared to completely repudiate his toxic inhumanity rather than make him the 2024 Republican nominee.

Michael O’Donnell

Newburyport





What we should seek in a leader

Re “N.H. voters not swayed by indictment” (Metro, June 11): A New Hampshire admirer of Donald Trump, reacting to the federal case against the former president, said, “I just love that guy,” and isn’t it nice to be liked? However, I think we need more important qualities in a presidential candidate than likability. How about the ability to focus on the challenge of leading a diverse nation, to have empathy for others, to learn from people smarter than yourself, to show humility and patience, and to have respect for the laws of our country?

Remember when the Republican Party had candidates who lived up to the concept of family values?

Go ahead and love Trump as much as you want. Just don’t con yourself into believing that he’s got the qualifications of a leader who can bring this country together.

Nancy Redmond

Yarmouth Port





Federal case brings all-too-brief smile of relief

When the indictments came down against Donald Trump and I saw the scrupulous case special counsel Jack Smith had woven over Trump’s handling of the most sensitive, top secret classified documents that were not his to take and were held helter-skelter at Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago, I still managed to smile. Would Teflon Don finally be made to answer for his lifetime of unethical, unconscionable grifts and acts?

There are no words to describe my incredulity at his cavalier treatment of cartons of documents, with revelations of military battle plans, maps, and nuclear plans, that could have the worst consequences if they fell into the hands of adversaries. There are no words to describe my fear when I realized how many human beings could be killed because of the actions of a former president.

My smiled faded to worry. I worry about the violence that is attached to right-wing fascist authoritarian politics (“Trump backers threaten violence,” Page A1, June 12). I worry about the federal judge assigned to the case, Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, whose earlier rulings favorable for Trump were rejected by an appeals court. Most of all, I worry about the millions who put him in office in 2016 and the millions who cling to him steadfastly now, despite the solid evidence against him.

The worse it gets for Trump, the more money he raises. I worry that this poisonous influence might never be stopped. My worry will not subside unless and until he is fairly convicted by the very system he so rudely attacks.

Natalie Rosen

Framingham





He fears for the impact on our military

The charges against former president Donald Trump over the improper handling and “willful retention” of classified documents could cause significant damage to military morale and the execution of orders and discipline in the US armed services.

The president, as commander and chief of the country’s armed forces, is the only person who never has to say, “Yes, sir.” Five-star generals and admirals and all other ranks respond to the president as a sign of respect and in recognition of the authority of position. Will they continue to do so with assurance that plans for the defense and safety of this country have not been revealed to potential enemies?

Thurston W. Hartford

Plymouth





Trump is like the boy on the playground

In “Indictment only hints at motive” (Page A2, June 11), the reporters quote Chris Christie, a 2024 Republican candidate for president, who offers what they call a “simple explanation” for why Donald Trump kept boxes of classified documents: “his disbelief that he’s not the president anymore.”

Our disgraced 45th president has always gotten his way. It shows in everything he does, including his refusal to do what’s right for the country and stop his nonsense. His motive is like that of the little boy who, when losing, takes his ball and goes home.

Dan Fennelly

Scituate





Hoarders of secrets

What’s the difference between former president Donald J. Trump and Airman Jack D. Teixeira? Maybe the hair.

Frederick L. Hauck Jr.

South Easton