Back to the future with an unlikely bipartisan immigration bill

Does the 1986 legislation and its approval on Capitol Hill offer any lessons to help the new bill, called the Dignity Act , be successful in today’s highly polarized climate? Or will this chance at immigration reform die — again?

The last time Congress significantly amended America’s immigration system to legalize unauthorized immigrants was nearly four decades ago, in 1986, under a Republican president. Now, with overwhelming support among Americans to fix the nation’s outdated immigration system, two Latina US Representatives — a Democrat from Texas and a Republican from Florida — filed a rare bipartisan bill last month that would strengthen border security and bring undocumented immigrants out of the shadows, among other significant provisions.

Back in 1986, Republican Ronald Reagan was president and Democrats controlled both branches of Congress. The bill, which provided a path to citizenship to nearly 3 million immigrants, also included tighter security measures at the US-Mexico border and for the first time codified into law penalties for employers who knowingly hired undocumented workers.

At the time, there was a generalized opposition to increasing immigration — in 1986 a Gallup poll found that 49 percent of Americans said immigration levels should be decreased. So how did the bill pass with those numbers? Well, immigration policy wasn’t the kitchen table issue that it is today. In the 1988 presidential election, for example, immigration and the border weren’t central campaign themes. Sure, there were anti-immigrant politicos, but there were also robust and powerful pro-immigrant groups, including unions, that advocated successfully for a solution.

Ultimately, Reagan believed legalizing undocumented residents was the right thing to do, despite aide’s and pollster’s warnings of the public opposition to amnesty. A former Reagan speechwriter told NPR about the bill: “It was in Ronald Reagan’s bones — it was part of his understanding of America — that the country was fundamentally open to those who wanted to join us here.”

How times — and the Republican Party — have changed.

Perhaps a crucial factor for the bill’s success was the support it garnered from the business community, “which lobbied for the bill to ensure a flow of low-wage workers into the country,” according to an analysis written by Elaine Kamarck and Christine Stenglein from the Brookings Institute. Included in the legislation was an expansion of guest worker visa programs. Charles Kamasaki, an immigration scholar who wrote “Immigration Reform: The Corpse that Will Not Die” about the law’s passage, offers a lesson for today’s lawmakers. Kamasaki told Vox that “these kinds of bills are really hard to pass. Before they pass, they almost invariably die. … You have to be in a constant search for where you can get the votes. And that inevitably involves trade-offs and compromises that aren’t necessarily fully satisfactory to either side.”

That brings me to the Dignity Act and why we should pay attention to it. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar is a Republican from Florida who likely doesn’t agree on many issues with fellow Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, who is the cochair of President Biden’s reelection campaign. Salazar, a former Spanish-language broadcast journalist, was elected in 2020 to represent parts of Miami in Congress, with support from former president Donald Trump and deeply conservative Latino voters.

Yet Escobar and Salazar came together to author a bill that represents the most sweeping effort presented in Congress to overhaul immigration in a decade. The 500-page Dignity Act would allocate significant resources to strengthen border security; create a 12-year pathway to citizenship at a $10,000 cost for undocumented residents; revise and modernize the asylum process; address longstanding visa backlogs; and expand work visas, among other provisions.

Their bill faces steep odds, of course. “Getting this on the floor is some ways away, because the first step has to be talking to members of the Republican conference and the Democratic caucus, and so Maria and I are engaging in those conversations right now, explaining the bill, listening to folks’ concerns, talking about the possibilities, talking about the opportunity,” Escobar said in an interview with The Washington Post last week.

The Dignity Act is a bona fide, bipartisan effort to solve the great immigration challenge from two Latina lawmakers. The economic climate makes it an even more urgent issue. With labor shortages in nearly every industry — there were 10.1 million job openings as of the end of April — Escobar and Salazar’s bill is a no-brainer for the business community to support.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.