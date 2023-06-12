Why did Mayor Wu’s driver have car’s emergency lights on in crash?

Peña, 33, was driving home with her 1-year-old baby on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale the morning of June 7, she told me in an interview in Spanish. As she approached the intersection with Blakemore Street on the left lane, she saw the light change to green so she continued on. She said she never heard any sirens or saw any lights alerting her to the oncoming vehicle on Blakemore, which crossed the intersection on a red light. She also didn’t see it because the cars in the right lane were blocking her view, she said. Then Peña’s car collided with the driver’s side of the unmarked cruiser, which was driven by Boston police officer Keyanna Smith.

In the four years since she obtained her driver’s license, Yosmery Peña had never been in a car accident — until last week when she was unfortunate enough to collide with an unmarked police cruiser flashing emergency lights that was carrying Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“I thought, ‘¡Dios mío! That car shouldn’t have crossed,’” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, I was so scared and nervous for my baby, who started crying immediately.” Peña said she did not hear any sirens because they weren’t loud. “It wasn’t the noisy type of siren that an ambulance makes.”

Peña said she believes the crash could have been prevented. Wu told reporters last week that she was not heading to an emergency. If that’s the case, what can possibly explain the use of lights and sirens? Was the mayor just running late and was Smith trying to get through traffic? Peña said she had the right of way because her light was green. But the police report, which Peña told me she was not interviewed for, “makes it look like I was at fault for the crash,” she said. “The report is very convenient to their side.”

A second video of the crash from a different angle that I obtained shows Smith came to a full stop at the intersection with lights on, then proceeded to make a turn after seeing two vehicles on the right lane stop. Mariellen Burns, the Boston Police’s chief of communications, said in a statement that the department’s “investigation will determine whether the officer’s driving was in line with our policies and procedures at the time of the collision.”

All the same, the accident is a bit of an embarrassment for Wu that cries out for transparency and clear guidelines for the use of emergency sirens and lights by unmarked police cruisers carrying elected officials and other important figures in the city. There’s an open question whether, in the blur of bureaucracy, the city will end up blaming the victim.

“The mayor told me on many occasions that she was sorry,” Peña said. And Wu rode with her in the ambulance to Children’s Hospital so Peña’s baby could undergo a checkup. Peña said she spoke in Spanish with Wu the whole time and that the mayor was very kind and warm. But “she is the city’s top authority and I believe they should assume responsibility for the crash because they provoked it. I am the most affected,” Peña said.

In a statement, Ricardo Patrón, Wu’s press secretary, said that when “traveling by car, the Mayor rides with BPD’s dignitary protection unit, who exercise discretion on when to use lights and sirens, and must follow protocols on how to do so safely.” Patrón said Wu was on her way to the Copley Library for a full Cabinet meeting. “The Mayor is also drawing lessons from this incident for the City’s continued focus on making streets safer for all road users. Since the crash, she has heard from multiple residents who have also gotten into crashes at that same intersection.”

As for Peña, her car is still in the shop. She got a repair estimate of $8,800, which she was told her insurance company would cover after she paid a deductible of $1,000. Peña, who is getting her associate degree in early childhood education at Urban College of Boston, said she went to Boston police headquarters on Wednesday to file her own police report so her side could be documented. But the police did not allow it, she said, because there already was a police report on the incident. “I am afraid my insurance policy will get more expensive,” she said.

To add insult to injury, Peña’s transportation problems worsened. The morning of the accident, Peña was driving home after dropping off her two older kids at the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School in Mission Hill. The school bus would usually take them but since she had just moved to Hyde Park, her change of address process had not been finalized. The day after the crash, the school bus assignment was completed and a bus picked them up the rest of last week. But on Monday, as a result of the Boston Public Schools’ ongoing transportation woes, her kids had to miss school. The reason? The school bus didn’t show up.

