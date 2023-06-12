State should have overseen closure of Compass Medical

It’s astounding to me that the state’s response to the failure of Compass Medical is only to have the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Board of Registration in Medicine remind physicians of their individual responsibility to ensure that their patients receive uninterrupted care (“Compass Medical was in talks to be bought,” Page A1, June 8).
States need to recognize that they have an affirmative responsibility to oversee and regulate the corporate practice of medicine, especially at this time when we have allowed profit, instead of the ethical obligation to non-self-interested advocacy of health professionals, to become our guiding principle.
Advertisement
Individual physicians don’t have enough command of an overwhelmingly complex billing and electronic records infrastructure to provide any useful care once a bankruptcy like this has been allowed to go forward. Compass should have been put into receivership before it failed and run by the receiver until there was an orderly disposition of its assets so the integrity of patient care was protected and put first.
Where were Governor Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell?
Dr. Michael Fine
The writer is the former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.