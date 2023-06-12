State should have overseen closure of Compass Medical

It’s astounding to me that the state’s response to the failure of Compass Medical is only to have the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Board of Registration in Medicine remind physicians of their individual responsibility to ensure that their patients receive uninterrupted care (“Compass Medical was in talks to be bought,” Page A1, June 8).

States need to recognize that they have an affirmative responsibility to oversee and regulate the corporate practice of medicine, especially at this time when we have allowed profit, instead of the ethical obligation to non-self-interested advocacy of health professionals, to become our guiding principle.