98.5 The Sports Hub names Joe Murray full-time night host

Joe Murray has been named the full-time nighttime host at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the station confirmed Monday.

Murray, a Hyde Park native and Connecticut School of Broadcasting graduate, has been with the Sports Hub in a part-time and weekend role since 2013. He has been a frequent fill-in and third voice on the “Toucher and Rich” morning program, and he cohosts the OverUnder985 gambling podcast, among other contributions.