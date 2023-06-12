A decade after his downfall began, Daniel Bard marvels at being back, and still pitching, at Fenway Park with the Rockies

Bard, a dominant reliever for the Sox from 2009-11, had what he acknowledged to be a remarkable “full-circle” moment Monday, returning to Fenway Park for the first time since 2013. That was the season when Bard’s loss of control proved so extreme, he ended up being sent to the minors and then designated for assignment.

“I always talked to my wife about, ‘We need to get the kids to Boston some day when they’ll appreciate it, get them out to a game and just say this is where your dad used to play,’ ” said Bard. “We were talking about that moment this morning. We got them to a game, and I get to play.”

During his retirement as a professional pitcher in 2018 and 2019, Daniel Bard sometimes suggested to his wife, Adair , the couple one day take their young children on a trip to Boston.

Bard’s departure from the Red Sox served as a prelude to years of struggle in the minors and, ultimately, his retirement after the 2017 campaign. But after working two years as a mental skills instructor for the Diamondbacks, Bard gave pitching another shot, and surprised both himself and the baseball world with a restored ability to throw strikes with dominant stuff.

And so, Bard — who suffered another loss of control this spring in the World Baseball Classic, but has worked back from it to forge a 0.96 ERA with the Colorado Rockies in 18 games — is in the fourth season of his second life as a big leaguer. Monday, he made his return to Boston not as a retiree contemplating a past professional life, but instead as an active player.

As soon as the schedule came out, the Bards recognized the remarkable opportunity to bring their three young children (ages 7, 5, and 3) to Fenway. Daniel Bard relished the return to the setting where he’d pitched in 100 games — 99 regular season, and two postseason innings in 2009 — as a Red Sox.

He thought wistfully of the time he spent with teammates, including Jonathan Papelbon and Billy Wagner, when the team’s relievers forged an identity as pirates who would use everything in the bullpen to create a percussion band.

“I don’t know if anybody remembers that except for the guys. That was cool. We had an identity down there. It was a really close, tight-knit group. That was a special thing to be a part of,” said Bard. “I would have never thought in a million years I was gonna play again, let alone play in the big leagues, pitch in this ballpark again.

“I think it’s kind of a full-circle moment for me, coming here, even though it’s in a different uniform,” he added. “It’s still the same ballpark, doing the same job.”

News not all good

While Trevor Story was at Fenway Park for the first time since April, throwing at 120 feet from shortstop to first as he continues his progression, another injured shortstop has been slowed in his return.

Yu Chang, who had been rehabbing with Triple A Worcester last week, has not played since Thursday due to ongoing discomfort in his left wrist related to April hamate surgery. He’s been pulled back from his rehab assignment, with the Sox hoping that he can start one anew next week.

“Just working through it,” said Sox manager Alex Cora.

Masataka Yoshida, who was 0-for-11 during the weekend series in New York, was out of Monday’s starting lineup. Cora said Yoshida was exhibiting some of the tells cited by Orix Buffaloes staffers during an offseason Zoom that point to a fatigued state. Ground balls on certain pitches, for instance.

“He’s played a lot. I think it’s a good day for him [to sit],” said Cora. (Yoshida had started every game since he sat in the night game of a doubleheader on May 16.) “We’ll play him [Tuesday], see how he feels, and maybe we’ll give him Wednesday [off] to take advantage of [Thursday’s off-day] to reset him and be ready for the weekend [against the Yankees].”

With Yoshida out, Jarren Duran made his third career big-league start in left field, and his second of the 2023 season.

“It’s just another position to get to know and get to play. I’m used to running around and calling people off as much as I can in center field, and then in left, I have to make sure that I’m not overrunning my territory and into [Adam Duvall in center],” said Duran. “But I’m pretty sure he’ll tell me to get out of his way.”

Penning different end

Nick Pivetta has impressed the Sox out of the bullpen, including on Sunday, when he averaged 96.6 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball — his highest velocity in a game since 2019. “He’s attacking hitters,” said Cora. “I think you take the thought process away from the equation, like, ‘This is what I want to do. I’m going to attack regardless of who it is.’ … He’s been really good.” . . . John Schreiber, on the injured list since May 16, is throwing at 75 feet and feels significantly better than before he was sidelined by a teres major strain . . . Lefthander Chris Murphy, after making his big league debut in Cleveland last week, will continue to work out of the Worcester bullpen for now. Murphy, who struggled as a starter in Triple A this year, is expected to work in one- to three-inning stints.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.