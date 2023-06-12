In first-and-20 situation, youngster Christian Gonzalez stresses ‘fun’ a big part of first Patriots practices

The club’s first-round draft pick acknowledged that his age is sometimes a topic of conversation in the locker room in a “joking” way with a lot of the veterans.

“June 28,” Gonzalez quickly replied, prompting a ripple of laughter through a group of reporters following the first practice of Patriots minicamp.

FOXBOROUGH — Christian Gonzalez flashed his baby-face smile when reminded Monday that he still isn’t legally allowed to purchase alcohol.

“We all just have fun with it,” said the still-20-year-old cornerback. “It’s been really fun. There’s just a whole different dynamic in the locker room and just being able to learn from everybody and them learn about me and our personalities, it’s been fun to be able to bond with the older players.”

Gonzalez has looked like anything but a babe in the woods this spring. He continued his impressive run through the offseason program Monday, playing multiple spots and running with many of the club’s projected starters.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 201-pound Gonzalez lined up as boundary corner, a nickel defender, and even close to the box during the two-hour workout.

His size, quickness, and fluidity allow him to match up against receivers of all shapes, sizes, and skill sets. And although contact is strictly verboten during these nonpadded sessions, Gonzalez has found ways to consistently be a thorn in the sides of those receivers he’s been covering.

Gonzalez hasn’t thought about what his specific role might be or where his place on the depth chart might be. Instead, he’s just trying to absorb as much as he can from the coaches and his teammates.

“It’s just opportunities just to learn, to be able to be out there, regardless of where I’m playing, where I’m taking my reps at. Just being able to be out here is a blessing,” he said. “So, I’m just kind of just really excited to just be able to learn, have fun, and come out here and compete.”

Working out at multiple spots has allowed Gonzalez to become more familiar with New England’s multiple schemes. Becoming proficient at numerous roles allows coaches to roll out different looks without making wholesale personnel changes.

“Yeah, it’s fun really just getting out here and learning the playbook and just learning how to play with each other and just really just working at it and working on communication and trying to improve it and get ready and just be ready for the next thing,” Gonzalez said.

Because of his status as the club’s No. 1 pick, Gonzalez said he does have to assume a bit of a leadership role among the fresh faces — “but it’s nothing crazy” — and that there’s mutual respect among the group.

“We all have fun,” he said. “We all just get around each other and learn from each other and we’ve been able to lean on each other to, you know, just keep pushing through these days.”

Gonzalez turned in one of the signature plays of Monday’s session, swooping in to break up a Mac Jones pass intended for DeVante Parker along the sideline.

Other observations from the workout:

⋅ Rookies Marte Mapu (safety/linebacker) and Atonio Mafi (offensive lineman) wore red noncontact jerseys, though neither seemed limited. The noncontact attire is just extra protection as contact isn’t allowed at minicamp.

⋅ Though temperatures hovered in the high 70s with noticeable humidity, there was a consistent, strong wind that made it challenging for veteran kicker Nick Folk and rookie Chad Ryland, as well as the punt returners.

⋅ Taking into account that defenders are at a severe disadvantage during team periods with no contact allowed, it’s still noticeable how tough tight end Mike Gesicki will be to defend, especially when the Patriots go up tempo (think two-minute drills).

⋅ Even when not under center, Jones is working. He takes mental reps during Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley’s reps, often spotted mimicking his quarterback counterparts (think a batter in the on-deck circle).

⋅ Rookie wide receiver Ed Lee’s quickness, especially after the catch, stands out.

⋅ Loudest reaction of the day came after McSorley hit receiver Nixon on a deep pattern during 7 on 7s.

⋅ Jones’s most impressive work came during a 12-on-12 two-minute offense period when he went 6 for 7, with the lone incompletion a pass breakup by Josh Uche.

⋅ Mack Wilson and Deatrich Wise also batted down passes at the line of scrimmage.

⋅ Receiver Kendrick Bourne’s energy level, absent for a lot of 2022, is back at full tilt. Even when running a penalty lap (infraction unknown) he was bouncing.

⋅ Defensive tackle Carl Davis and rookie corner Isaiah Bolden also ran penalty laps for jumping offside.

⋅ Safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips both registered interceptions off Jones. “[Dugger] asked for an interception, so I just tossed it to him,” quipped Jones. “They always ask me for interceptions, so I might give them one in the walkthrough periods.”

⋅ James White, Devin McCourty, Aaron Dobson, and LeGarrette Blount were among the ex-Patriots on hand. Dobson and Blount are observing as part of the Bill Walsh coaching fellowship program.

⋅ James Franklin, who succeeded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as Penn State coach, was on hand with two of his assistants.

⋅ No truth to the rumor the Patriots are scheduling a tryout for the security guard from golf’s Canadian Open, whose textbook takedown of Adam Hadwin on the 18th green Sunday would have many top-10 lists.

