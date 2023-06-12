Joseph Lenane leads Mass Open after first round, with Jack Boulger close behind

The 113th Massachusetts Open got underway on Monday, with 150 professional and amateur golfers teeing off at TPC Boston in Norton.

George Wright Golf Course amateur Joseph Lenane got off to a hot start in the first round, carding a 66 to lead the way at 6-under. Another amateur, the host course’s Jack Boulger, is just a shot behind after shooting a first-round 67.

A slew of golfers, including amateur John Broderick, are tied for third at 4-under.