Magical season rolls on for unbeaten Marblehead boys’ lacrosse, which knocks off No. 2 Nauset to reach first Division 2 semifinals

Marblehead senior Connor Cronin netted two of his six goals in the fourth quarter, and the Magicians didn’t allow a goal in the final 9:01 of play en route to a 13-9 victory over the host Warriors (17-4).

After allowing a two-goal halftime lead to turn into a one-goal deficit midway through the third quarter, seventh-seeded Marblehead locked in down the stretch of its Division 2 boys’ lacrosse quarterfinal against No. 2 Nauset.

NORTH EASTHAM — Marblehead’s perfect season just became a little more magical.

Marblehead (21-0) will face No. 3 Duxbury (19-3) in the program’s first state semifinals appearance at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Weymouth High.

“We knew this was going to be a battle going into it,” Marblehead coach John Wilkens said. “This is what happens at the end. Our guys played with a lot of heart, and I’m very proud of them.”

Cronin anchored the scoring alongside fellow seniors Baxter Jennings (four goals) and Carter Laramie (two goals). His final goal came with 2:09 remaining and sealed the deal on a 3-0 Marblehead run that stole any momentum Nauset built after senior Cooper McIntire bested Magicians’ senior goalie Finn Maniaci (14 saves) to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 10-9 with 9:01 left.

“He’s kind of like a player-coach out there,” Wilkens said of Cronin. “He’s a true leader.”

Junior Gio Garibotto also scored for Marblehead, while senior Peyton Kender led the Warriors with four goals.

“We knew we had what it takes,” Cronin said. “It really just came down to grit, and we had the grit to win today.”