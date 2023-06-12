Malik Cunningham looks to catch on with Patriots at wide receiver, like other college quarterbacks before him

The 24-year-old Cunningham spent five seasons at Louisville, where he threw for 9,660 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, with a passer rating of 151.8 in 47 starts. He also rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, setting a school record.

“I’ve never ran a route ever in my life,” Cunningham said Monday, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

FOXBOROUGH — After playing quarterback for the entirety of his football career, undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is vying for a roster spot with the Patriots as a wide receiver.

Cunningham worked out for a number of teams leading up to the draft, but only the Patriots worked him out as a receiver.

Advertisement

When he ended up going undrafted, Cunningham decided to sign with the Patriots because he thought New England would be the “best spot” for him to learn on and off the field. He cited the team’s culture as well as its past success with Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers, two players who also converted from quarterback to wide receiver.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who conducted Cunningham’s predraft workout, even showed him film of Edelman during rookie minicamp.

“Seeing the success he had at receiver, it just goes to show it can be done,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said he occasionally feels overwhelmed by the transition but is doing his best to soak up as much information as he can while trying to get on the same page as the quarterbacks. At 6 feet and 188 pounds, he most likely would play out of the slot.

As he learns the ins and outs of his new position, Cunningham said he’s relying on his “raw athleticism.” But he sounded optimistic about his progress.

“The first couple of days, I was like, ‘Man,’ just trying to get used to it,” Cunningham said. “But I’m a team player. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Advertisement

Belichick not saying much about Hopkins

Star free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit with the Patriots this week, though coach Bill Belichick would not confirm the exact date.

“I’m not really a travel agent here,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever. There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, and so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way.”

Asked about the possibility of Hopkins signing with the team, quarterback Mac Jones endorsed the potential addition while also complimenting the current receiving corps.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. Obviously, we’d love to have him. But we do have a great group of guys. We just know that we want to win, and I know that all the guys feel the same way.”

According to Jones, the offensive players have “bought into” the new system under O’Brien. He said he is pleased with the performance of the skill players — young and old, new and returning — and expects their progress to show during training camp and the preseason.

Lee’s dream comes true

Undrafted rookie and former URI wide receiver Ed Lee called practicing with the Patriots “a dream come true.” Lee, who signed with the team last week, grew up in the Washington, D.C., area as a big Patriots fan. “Little kids, they like who is winning,” he said … Belichick confirmed former players LeGarrette Blount and Aaron Dobson are working with the team as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship … Other ex-Patriots to make an appearance included James White and Devin McCourty.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.