Some MLB players are pushing back against Pride. And then there’s the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy ...

In baseball, we saw the saga in LA with the Dodgers inviting, disinviting, and inviting again a drag show performance group, and we saw the Red Sox designating pitcher Matt Dermody for assignment after one start. Though it was surely based on poor performance, it didn’t help that two years ago he posted and later deleted a tweet that denounced homosexuality as a sin and quoted a Bible passage saying, “They will go to hell.”

▪ While looking forward to the Red Sox’ annual Pride Night celebration Tuesday, it’s hard not to be simultaneously sad about recent incidents pushing back against such events. It’s been a particularly rough few weeks in baseball, where Pride Month (June) has been marred by issues in Los Angeles, Toronto, and with the Red Sox. But the NHL, too, wraps up its postseason in the shadow of anti-Pride incidents.

In Toronto, pitcher Anthony Bass was released after standing by his retweet supporting bans of brands that sell and support Pride merchandise or use members of the LGBTQ community as spokespeople. Though he initially apologized, and had even been tapped by the franchise to catch a ceremonial first pitch on Pride Night, he later insisted the post was not hateful, saying, “I stand by my personal beliefs, and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people.” He was then released.

Doesn’t sound like an ally to me. Instead, look to someone like Kevin Gausman, who quickly took Bass’s place, saying, “I didn’t really have to think twice about it. For me, it was just an opportunity to be part of a cool weekend. … I hope everybody can feel safe at the ballpark and feel like they can come out here and support us. And we’re going to do the same.”

Or even closer, to the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy, who bucked decisions like those made by the Blackhawks, Rangers, and Wild to not wear planned Pride jerseys this season and showed up to Boston’s weekend Pride Parade in a beautiful rainbow Bruins sweatshirt.

Joined by his fiancée, Kiley Sullivan, and their French bulldog, Otto, McAvoy said in a video sent out by the team, “It’s really just a show of support and respect for everybody, for our fellow neighbor. … It’s close to home for both of us, so to come here today and be a part of it and show support, I thought it was really important for us.”

▪ Whether you believed in a Big Three era in men’s tennis or allowed for its expansion to a Big Four, there is no more argument about the Big One.

Novak Djokovic.

Despite a late entry and relatively slow start into the Grand Slam dominance of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (with an occasional interruption by Andy Murray), the 36-year-old Djokovic has somehow outlasted them all. And he shows no signs of stopping.

Djokovic moved into the all-time men’s major lead with Sunday’s French Open victory, his 23rd. That’s one more than Nadal and three more than Federer (while matching Serena Williams and trailing only Margaret Court by one). The win also puts him halfway to the calendar slam, having won January’s Australian Open.

Djokovic earned his third title on the French clay with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 win over Casper Ruud, a match that was vintage Djokovic, who won despite an opening flurry by Ruud that included twice breaking Djokovic’s serve.

Once Djokovic worked his way back to a tiebreaker, you knew it was over. Djokovic isn’t simply one of the game’s best pure physical talents, he might be the most mentally tough competitor it’s ever seen. He has always played his best in the most important points, which is why his record in tiebreakers is unparalleled, why he went the entire tournament without an unforced error in the do-or-die set decider. It’s amazing.

As the great Andy Roddick once put it, “First [he] takes your legs. Then he takes your soul.”

▪ While the PGA Tour continues to sputter as commissioner Jay Monahan and his backroom cigar club buddies Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne try to explain their stunning about-face and partnership with Saudi Arabian money and the formerly hated breakaway LIV Tour, Canada’s Nick Taylor reminded us Sunday why we love the game. Did you see it?

Taylor’s 72-foot putt on the third playoff hole of the Canadian Open was everything great about sports — nervy, brave, clutch, and emotional as Taylor became the first Canadian since 1954 to win the national tournament, and glorious as fellow Canadians Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Mike Weir stormed the 18th green to celebrate with Taylor.

Pity poor Hadwin, however, as he was mistaken by an overzealous security guard for a fan and tackled to the green.

Hadwin was fine. Golf? Eh, not so much.

▪ The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury hung on for a gritty 3-point win against Indiana Sunday behind 29 points from Brittney Griner, but it was an incident at a Dallas airport Saturday that was still being talked about after the game, providing another reminder that these pro athletes should be flying charter rather than commercial.

Griner was confronted by a person described as a social media provocateur who shouted questions while recording her, an incident scary enough to have teammates expressing concern about Griner’s safety. Griner missed all of last season after being jailed in Russia when she was found with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was freed in December through a prisoner exchange.

Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard didn’t explain why Griner, who had been approved for special charter travel even while franchises are limited overall in how much they can do that, was in the situation she was Saturday. But she did say Sunday, according to ESPN, that the organization “will be making adjustments that maybe should have happened before.”

▪ No one on the Patriots must be rooting for the signing of free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins harder than Mac Jones, who said Monday, “Obviously, we’d love to have him.”

The third-year quarterback would get his first real playmaking receiver in the 31-year-old Hopkins, and with Bill O’Brien running the offense, their potential for explosiveness would be high. O’Brien brings stability as Jones heads into his third new offense in as many years, and Hopkins had his most productive years playing for then-head coach O’Brien in Houston.

▪ Really good moves by the Celtics in adding veteran depth to the coaching bench. Both Charles Lee, the former Bucks associate head coach, and Sam Cassell, the former 76ers assistant and NBA champion with the Celtics, should be of great help to head coach Joe Mazzulla. As good as Mazzulla was (at times) in guiding the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals, his rookie-ness was exposed in the playoffs.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.