Patriots waive running back James Robinson on the first day of mandatory minicamp

By releasing Robinson, the Patriots create $1.61 million in salary-cap space, with just $150,000 in dead money. Robinson will become a free agent if he clears waivers Tuesday.

Robinson was one of nine absences on the first day of mandatory minicamp. He had signed a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, but very little of it was guaranteed because of concerns stemming from his injury history.

Robinson, 24, had the potential to provide the Patriots with some additional depth. He rushed for 1,070 yards with the Jaguars in 14 games as a rookie in 2020 and for 767 yards in 14 games in 2021 before tearing an Achilles’ tendon. Last season, he finished with 425 yards in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets.

Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to anchor New England’s running back room, with Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor in the mix.

The Patriots also waived cornerback Tae Hayes, who briefly spent time on the team’s practice squad last season. Hayes was not present at Monday’s practice, either.

Other absences included wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton; cornerback Quandre Mosely; guard Michael Onwenu; offensive tackle Trent Brown; and defensive end Lawrence Guy.

Coach Bill Belichick termed Smith-Schuster “day-to-day” as he nurses an injury. He did not specify which absences were excused.

“We’re working through a couple things,” Belichick said.

