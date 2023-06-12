Game 67: James Paxton gets the start as Red Sox return to Fenway to face Rockies

The Rockies are 3-10 in their last 13 games and currently sit last in the NL West, 14 games behind the Diamondbacks. On Sunday, however, a game-tying home run from Ryan McMahon and walk-off solo shot from Nolan Jones sandwiched a 1-hour, 25-minute rain delay in the ninth as Colorado snapped a six-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Padres.

Monday marks a return to interleague play for the Sox, who grabbed two of three in Arizona to finish their West Coast trip in late May. Boston has gone 5-8 since, all against AL opponents, dropping three straight series before taking two of three from the Yankees.

After an extra-inning victory over the Yankees on Sunday, the Red Sox will look to build off a series win in the Bronx when Boston begins a three-game set against the Rockies on Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, 14 games behind the MLB-best Rays in the basement of the AL East, trail Houston by four games for the third wild-card spot. They will hope for another strong start from James Paxton, who allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings against Cleveland on Tuesday, striking out nine in his second win of the season.

Rockies starter Connor Seabold took a no-hitter into the sixth last time out against San Francisco on Wednesday, but Colorado still fell 5-4. Seabold made six starts for the Red Sox over the 2021 and 2022 seasons before he was traded to the Rockies last January to make room for Corey Kluber. He spent most of the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester, where he went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA.

Lineups

ROCKIES (27-40): TBA

Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

RED SOX (33-33): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rockies vs. Paxton: Randal Grichuk 4-12, Ryan McMahon 0-2, Mike Moustakas 3-11, Jurickson Profar 3-10

Red Sox vs. Seabold: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have played 42 games against teams that entered Sunday with a winning record, tied with Toronto for second-most in the MLB. After going 20-22 in those contests, only one of Boston’s next four series is against a team with a winning record — this weekend’s three-game set against the Yankees at Fenway.

Notes: Paxton allowed two runs in the first inning last time out against Cleveland but recovered to throw six straight scoreless innings. He gets stronger throughout his starts, with hitters batting just .095 (2 for 21) against Paxton the third and fourth time through the order. ... After Sunday’s win, the Sox have 19 come-from-behind wins this season, including six in which they trailed after seven innings. Twelve of Boston’s last 15 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. ... Prior to the Kiké Hernández single that plated the the game-winning run in the 10th on Sunday, the Sox were 0 for 12 during the series with runners in scoring position. In the 18 games prior to Sunday, the Red Sox hit .197 with men on, second worst in the majors. ... With two home runs over the weekend, Rafael Devers has hit 21 career home runs against the Yankees, passing Ted Williams (20) for the most by a Sox player before turning 27. Devers’ solo shot Saturday night was also his 11th career home run at Yankee Stadium, which passed Babe Ruth (10) for the most by any Sox player against the Yankees in New York before the age of 27. ... Sox starters Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello yielded just six runs (five earned) over 19⅓ innings this weekend. Boston’s relievers allowed just one run over 7⅔ innings.

