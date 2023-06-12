Red Sox squander more chances in rain-soaked loss to Rockies at Fenway

While lapses of execution created the ultimate margin, however, the chief culprit of the defeat was the continued deficiency of the offense. The Sox were held to three runs or fewer for the sixth straight contest — their longest streak of such futility since 2015 — and went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving them 13-for-88 (.148) in those situations over their last 10 games.

The latest demonstration of the notion came, appropriately enough, amidst a rain-soaked 4-3, 10-inning loss Monday to the Rockies at Fenway Park. The defeat featured a pair of run-scoring errors as well as a based-loaded walk, all with two outs.

At a time when the Red Sox offense has gone missing, the team’s margin for error has been all but eliminated. And yet errors and self-inflicted damage continue, in a way that has contributed to the Sox’ inability to pull the brake on a perilous mid-summer slide.

The loss halted any forming momentum from a weekend series win in New York and left the Sox with a 7-14 record since May 20. The team is averaging 3.1 runs per game during that time, the second-lowest output in the big leagues.

“Not a good game,” manager Alex Cora said. “We made two errors. … It’s frustrating, you know?”

The first inning offered initial evidence that the Red Sox’ recent past might serve as prelude, as both teams mounted but failed to capitalize upon early threats.

Jurickson Profar smashed a double off the Wall in left-center on Sox starter James Paxton’s first pitch of the game, but didn’t cross the plate thanks in part to a spectacular diving play by second baseman Christian Arroyo.

The Sox mounted an even more formidable threat — with an even more monumental squander — in the bottom of the first. Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo, and Justin Turner all singled to load the bases with no outs against Rockies (and former Sox) starter Connor Seabold.

But Rafael Devers chased a first-pitch changeup just off the dirt. He tapped a comebacker to Seabold, who initiated an easy 1-2-3 double play — the first such twin-killing for Devers since 2018. Adam Duvall then went down flailing to conclude a scoreless frame.

Initial turbulence behind them, Paxton and Seabold both dominated. A scoreless tie remained in place until the Rockies finally broke through in the top of the fourth, with an assist from the Red Sox defense.

Ryan McMahon poked a one-out opposite-field single down the left field line. With two outs, he scored from second when Kiké Hernández bounced a throw to first on a routine grounder to short by Randal Grichuk. It was the major league-leading 14th error of the year for Hernández, with 12 of those coming on throws.

That was the only harm the Rockies managed against Paxton, who once again proved brilliant over six-plus innings. Paxton allowed the one unearned run on four hits, struck out eight, walked just his final batter of the game (when he returned to the mound for the seventh), and threw 70 of 98 pitches (71 percent) for strikes.

The lefthander’s mix proved unusually diverse, as he balanced his fastball (sitting at 95-96 miles per hour) with his cutter and curve, while sprinkling in enough changeups to leave the Rockies lunging. In his last three starts, Paxton has allowed three earned runs in 18 innings (1.50 ERA) with 25 strikeouts and three walks.

An equipment malfunction may have contributed to the Red Sox finally breaking through in the sixth. After Alex Verdugo worked a one-out walk, Justin Turner fouled a first-pitch fastball back off the throat guard of home plate ump Chad Fairchild.

A Sox trainer had to repair the protective implement, resulting in a delay of a few minutes. When play resumed, Turner jumped on Seabold’s first offering — an 86-m.p.h. slider — and zinged it to right-center for a double, with Verdugo scoring from first to tie the game.

One inning later, Arroyo untied it against Harvard product Brent Suter, attacking an elevated first-pitch changeup and driving it into the Monster Seats for a 2-1 Red Sox advantage that energized the Fenway crowd of 32,227.

But the surge soon short-circuited when the Rockies tied the game in the top of the eighth. Profar laced a double to right against reliever Josh Winckowski, and after a two-out walk, scored from second on an Elias Díaz single up the middle that made it a 2-2 contest.

The tie persisted into the 10th, when Nick Pivetta — pitching for the second time in as many days — suffered a bout of wildness whose consequences were amplified by the presence of an automatic runner on second to start the inning, a decision by the Sox to issue a two-out intentional walk to Ryan McMahon, and an intensifying downpour that made it increasingly difficult to command the ball.

With runners on first and second, Pivetta walked both Díaz to load the bases and Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run. That convinced manager Alex Cora to summon lefty Joe Jacques for his big-league debut.

Jacques induced what should have been an inning-ending grounder from lefty Nolan Jones, but Triston Casas couldn’t field it cleanly. He knocked it down, scrambled to recover, then lost his footing on the Slip ‘N Slide while flipping the ball to first. The feed to Jacques was tardy, allowing another run to score.

The downpour became a deluge, resulting in an 89-minute delay. When it ended, the game concluded in just five minutes, the Red Sox managing a run in the 10th before Verdugo grounded into a game-ending double play.

“Just got to keep grinding,” Cora said. “We’re going to score runs.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.