Rockies won’t sell Trevor Story short as former Colorado star rehabs from elbow surgery

But Story, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from right elbow surgery, didn’t get to face any former teammates at Fenway Park. Instead, the infielder’s interactions with them were limited to handshakes and hugs.

The game would have marked his first opportunity to play against the Rockies, the organization he spent the first 11 years of his career with before signing a six year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March of 2022.

Trevor Story wished he was playing during Monday’s series opener against his former team.

Story threw from 120 feet before the game — 15 feet further out than a week ago — and outlined what his potential return to the majors this season could look like. He said he’d need until August to play shortstop but that he could come back in July as a designated hitter.

Advertisement

“It’s closer sometimes than it feels,” he said. “Arm is feeling really good, my whole body’s in a great spot . . . obviously, I want to get back out there as quick as possible but I have to respect a lot of parts of this process and make sure we do it right the first time.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

No matter the position, Rockies players and coaches who shared a clubhouse with the two-time All-Star raved about his impact and emphasized that a healthy Story would be a force in the lineup and the field.

“A true all-around player,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “Defense, makes every play. Offensively, combines speed and power — what a combination. Can hit homers and steal bases. I think there’s a batting average component in there as well.

“Great teammate, great human being, complete package for me.”

Story dealt with right elbow inflammation in 2021, his last year in Colorado. He played just 94 games in his first season with the Sox due to right hand and left heel injuries.

Advertisement

During the 2022 offseason, he felt a nagging pain in his throwing elbow that required an internal bracing procedure of his right ulnar collateral ligament, a modified version of Tommy John surgery.

Story said he’ll continue increasing the distance he throws at to try and get his arm back into shape to return as the Sox’ shortstop.

“Every time I throw, I’m gaining more confidence and just letting it go, letting it rip,” he said. “I think when it gets to taking ground balls . . . and just diving, getting up and throwing, little stuff like that I think [is] going to be the biggest stuff.”

A return at DH would come sooner but still require hitting off a pitching machine (which Story reported he has already started doing) followed by live at-bats.

The Red Sox will have to make a choice on how they want to apportion Story’s rehab games: MLB allows clubs to assign players to minor league affiliates for 20 days. If Story returns as a DH, the Sox would need to find another way for him to continue his defensive progression at shortstop while he remains on the roster.

With Xander Bogaerts playing shortstop last season, Story slid over to second base. While Story acknowledged a return to playing second base could come sooner, the 30-year-old also emphasized he wanted to move back to the only position he’d played before arriving in Boston.

Advertisement

“I think I was very expressive in where I wanted to play and where I think I can still play at a high level,” Story said. “That’s what it came down to and we we’re all on the same page there.”

The Sox could use him.

They currently rank No. 28 in the league in WAR generated from its shortstops per FanGraphs as a combination of Kiké Hernandez, Yu Chang, and Pablo Reyes has struggled mightily. Hernandez, who leads the league in errors, committed another (No. 14) during the fourth inning on Monday.

Story exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2016, hitting 27 home runs in just 97 games. Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland, who debuted a year after Story, said the shortstop immediately understood what it meant to be a big leaguer.

“Every single day [he] played with no fear,” Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland said. “He was always in attack mode.

“He wasn’t one of those rookies that came up and got lost in the noise. He knew what he wanted to do and he took care of it.”

Story’s short tenure in Boston has been marred by injuries that have curtailed his availability and effectiveness, but Freeland expressed confidence in his former teammate’s chance to come back and play at a high level.

“If there’s anyone who can keep his head on right and get through it properly,” Freeland said, “it’s Trevor.”