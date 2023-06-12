Royals cut former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. loose

Kansas City has seven days to trade Bradley or place him on waivers.

Bradley was designated for assignment before Monday night’s series opener in Kansas City against the Reds. The 33-year-old had signed a $900,000, one-year contract with the Royals.

Former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was cut by the Royals after batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs in 43 games.

Bradley was 14 for 105 at the plate this season with five doubles.

He has a .225 average with 109 homers and 449 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, mostly with the Red Sox. Bradley was an All-Star in 2016, as well as a Gold Glove winner and MVP of the American League Championship Series for the Red Sox when they won the 2018 World Series.

Advertisement

After leaving Boston as a free agent after the 2020 season, Bradley signed with the Brewers. He played one season in Milwaukee before being traded back to the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 season. Last August, he was released by the Red Sox and finished the season with the Blue Jays before returning to free agency and catching on with the Royals.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Kansas City selected the contract of outfielder Dairon Blanco from Triple A Omaha, and he started against the Reds in left field, batting ninth. In 49 games for the Storm Chasers, Blanco hit .347, with a minor league-high 47 stolen bases.

deGrom has surgery

Rangers righthander Jacob deGrom had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and manager Bruce Bochy said the procedure went well.

The typical recovery time after the operation, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12-14 months. The surgery came a week before deGrom’s 35th birthday.

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal in free agency last winter when he was coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the New York Mets. This surgery will trigger Texas’ conditional option on deGrom’s contract for a sixth season at $20 million, $30 million or $37 million. The 2028 price will depend on deGrom’s performance during the contract and health following the 2027 season, the fifth year of the deal.

Advertisement

DeGrom had a previous Tommy John surgery as a minor leaguer.

Before deGrom (2-0, 2.67 ERA) got hurt, the AL West-leading Rangers won all six games the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner started.

Voit in Mets system

Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple A Syracuse.

New York signed the first baseman on Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Brewers. He hit .221 with zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.

Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his past four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He split 2022 between the Padres and Nationals.

Murphy’s back in play

Infielder Daniel Murphy, who last appeared in the majors in 2020 and officially retired in January 2021, is back in affiliated baseball at age 38. The Angels acquired Murphy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and assigned him to Triple A Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

The Ducks announced the deal.

A veteran of 1,452 MLB games for four National League teams (Mets, Nationals, Cubs, Rockies), Murphy owns a career average of .296. His best season was 2016 for Washington, when he hit .347 and led the NL with 47 doubles, a .595 slugging percentage, and a .985 OPS.